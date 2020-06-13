Evacuations underway for 170,000-acre 'Bush Fire' in Tonto National Forest

A number of evacuation orders remain in effect as fire crews continue to battle the fast-growing "Bush Fire" in the Tonto National Forest.

Fire continues to grow

On Saturday morning, officials confirmed the fire has burned 174,397 acres of land and is 7% contained. Over 750 personnel are assigned to fight the fire.

While the fire's size has grown nearly 20,000 acres overnight, officials say that much of its growth is due to burn out operations to control its spread and to protect buildings in the area.

A top-tier management team assumed command of firefighters battling Arizona’s largest current wildfire because of the fire’s complexity and because the team has more specialized and experienced personnel than the managers that were overseeing the effort, team spokesman Dee Hines said.

According to the Gila County Sheriff's Office, all residents and businesses in the following areas should evacuate, as they are under a 'go' notice: Highway 188 from Punkin Center to the 188 - Highway 87 Junction, to include Jakes Corner, Pioneer Pass, Brownsville, and Slate Creek.

Advertisement

Officials say the following areas are also under a 'go' notice: Tonto Basin/Punkin Center from Highway 188 and A-Cross Road to Highway 188 at Rambo Realty. This includes all residents on both sides of the highway and both sides of the creek.

Residents in the Sunflower area and the Apache Lake area have also been ordered to evacuate.

A 'go' notice means people should evacuate immediately.

"Residents within the area of Sunflower should gather the following items: water, snacks, prescriptions, identification and other important documents, leashes and carriers for pets, pet food, a change of clothes, and any other necessary items for yourself and your family," read a statement by MCSO.

Road closures remain

There are multiple highway closures as a result of the Bush Fire. State Route 87 or Beeline Highway is closed from Bush Highway to just south of Payson. State Route 188 is also closed near the evacuation area. State Route 88 is closed in both directions from Apache Lake to SR-188.

If you need to get to Payson, you can no longer detour through Globe. Options include taking Interstate 17 to Camp Verde and then taking 260 to Payson or taking US 60 up to Show Low and cutting back on the 260 through Clay Springs and Kohls Ranch.

The fire is said to be human-caused.

Community members react

“It is a crazy time," Shelley Allison said. "People are scared about COVID, and now we have to leave our house. Where do we go? How do we stay safe going?”



She's the store manager of Tonto Basin Marketplace. She says with the fire miles away, people are rushing in to stock up.

“Everyone is confused. They don’t know what’s going on. They are trying to get groceries so they can bunker down and fuel so they can evacuate," Allison explained.

Vic Romano was driving through the area when he learned of the highway closure. “It is going to extend my vacation," he said.

He's from Durango, Colorado and one of the many drivers having to come up with a new plan to get home.

"It doesn't feel real. It feels like a movie," said Tammy Swanson, who had to leave her home in Punkin Center due to the fire. Residents in her area were told to leave on Monday.

Swanson said it's the first time she has had to do so.

"I didn't have a place to go. I didn't have the money, and I didn't have no place to go. I was emotional. I told the sheriff that, and he said the Red Cross is here for you," said Swanson.

Currently, Swanson is in Globe, where she, along with her son and pets are staying at for now.

"People don't know how hard it is until they experience it," Swanson said.

Check back for updates as they become available.

Resources

Fire Information: 928-351-7596 (public)

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6773

Facebook: Fb.com/bushfireinfo

Email: 2020.bush@firenet.gov

Twitter: twitter.com/TontoForest

The Red Cross Evacuation Center has been relocated to the Payson Senior Center at 514 W. Main St., Payson, AZ 85541.

Maricopa County: https://ready.maricopa.gov/999/Emergency-Management

Gila County: http://www.readygila.com

Smoke Outlook: https://fires.airfire.org/outlooks/CentralArizona

Road closure information: https://az511.com

Tonto National Forest: https://fs.usda.gov/alerts/tonto/alerts-notices

The Associated Press contributed to this report.