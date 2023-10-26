Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: Oct 27-31

With the cooler weather, it's time to get outside – and there's plenty to do in the metro Phoenix area heading into Halloween! Enjoy pumpkin patches, fall festivals, spooky events, and more around town.

Multiple Locations

Car Wash of Doom

"Calling all ghouls, goblins, and (clean) freaks. The Cobblestone Haunted Tunnel is a frighteningly fun Halloween adventure you don’t want to miss. Roll through for a spooky and spine-tingling great time, complete with eerie music, creepy characters, and just enough soap to wash off the cobwebs."

Cobblestone Auto Spa

Oct. 27 & 28, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Glendale: 5050 W. Bell Rd.

Gilbert: 3235 E. Queen Creek Rd.

Tempe: 9969 S. Priest Dr.

$15 for Unlimited members

$20 for non-members

$2 from every non-member purchase will benefit Boys and Girls Clubs of the Valley

https://cobblestone.com/carwashofdoomaz

Chandler

Halloween Town Pumpkin Patch

"Adventure awaits for every age. Get ready to be magically transported into the fun of Halloween with fun rides, games, and other attractions (face painting, pumpkin painting, and more). And don’t forget to pick your perfect pumpkin right from our Patch!"

Through Oct. 31

Chandler Fashion Center

3111 W. Chandler Blvd.

Tickets: www.halloweentownaz.com

Glendale

Tolmachoff Farms Pumpkin Days

"Let the unforgettable fall season memories began at Tolmachoff Farms and experience the ultimate holiday outing where there is something for the whole family: Great big pumpkin patch, 6 acre family corn maze with a new theme every year (search for pieces of your map as you walk through), mini corn maze (perfect for the little ones), haunted corn maze (Do you dare enter?)."

Through Oct. 29

Closed Mondays and Tuesdays

Admission: $17 (children 1 and under free)

5726 N. 75th Ave.

(602) 999-3276

https://tolmachoff-farms.com/new/pumpkin-days

Haunted Corn Maze: AZ Field of Screams

"Haunted corn maze with new spine chilling scenes every year. Don’t be afraid to enter the corn field that was planted over an old forgotten cemetery? Are the dead now seeking revenge on anyone trespassing their grounds?! Do you dare enter where your most horrifying dreams become a reality?! Don’t let what happened to the others happen to you!"

Through Oct. 31, 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Open Fridays, Saturdays and Halloween night

Admission: $25

Tolmachoff Farms

5726 N. 75th Ave.

(602) 999-3276

https://www.azfieldofscreams.com

Mesa

Vertuccio Farms' Fall Festival

"The Fall’s cooler weather in Arizona is a welcome end to summer’s scorching heat. Mesa-based Vertuccio Farms celebrates this time of year by offering ‘Cooler days in the Corn Maze,’ part of the outdoor fun available during the farm’s annual Fall Season Event. As the Valley’s longest-running corn maze celebrating Arizona’s best time of year!"

Through Oct. 29

4011 S. Power Rd.

Tickets: $15, children 2 and under are free

https://vertucciofarms.com/events/fall-festival

Mesa International Film Festival

"The Mesa International Film Festival welcomes participation from industry veterans, students and everyone in between. It’s a unique event that is a true celebration of filmmaking in downtown Mesa. We host filmmakers and attendees from around the world for 4 days of film, art and fun."

Through Oct. 29

Plaza at Mesa City Center

56 E. Main St.

https://mesainternationalfilmfestival.com

Peoria

Lakeside Bar & Grill's Halloween Party

Oct. 28

11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Kids in costume eat free

7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Dueling pianos and adult costume contest

All day happy hour + drink specials

9980 W. Happy Valley Pkwy.

623-566-1470

https://lakesidebarandgrillaz.com

Halloween Monster Bash

"Join us at Halloween Monster Bash for a night of tricks and plenty of delicious treats! Come for a frightfully fun evening of live entertainment, our annual costume contest, and a variety of engaging activities for the whole family."

Oct. 28, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Peoria Sports Complex

16101 N. 83rd Ave.

Free admission

www.peoriaaz.gov/events

Phoenix

Arizona State Fair

Through Oct. 29

General admission: $15

Parking: Starts at $8

Arizona State Fairgrounds

1826 W. McDowell Rd.

602-252-6771

https://azstatefair.com

Orpheum Haunted History Tour

"Immerse yourself in the history and haunts of the Orpheum Theatre after dark!"

Oct. 27 & 28

100 N. 3rd St.

Tickets: https://www.pccticketing.com

Pumpkin Patch at Desert Ridge

Pick a pumpkin while supplies last; take a seasonal photo, and enjoy free pumpkin painting.

Through Oct. 29

Desert Ridge Marketplace

AMC Lawn

Loop 101 & Tatum

https://shopdesertridge.com/event/patch

Urban Ale Trail

"Long celebrated as a foodie paradise, Downtown Phoenix also boasts one of the most extensive and diverse craft beer scenes in Arizona. Don’t miss your opportunity to taste (and sip) your way through some of the state’s best bars and restaurants. Each location will be serving three varieties of 4-ounce beer samples for $5 each, plus a complimentary snack. There is no registration necessary, and the Trail can be done in any order."

Oct. 28, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Starts at Carcara restaurant, located in Sheraton Phoenix Downtown Hotel

340 N. 3rd St.

https://dtphx.org/aletrail

Spooky Safari at The Phoenix Zoo

"The Phoenix Zoo is hosting three spook-tacular nights featuring: Trick-or-treating, FREE face painting, live animals, ghoulish games, creepy crafts, and more!"

Zoo officials stated, "Please no costumes with weapons, masks or fake blood!"

Oct. 27

5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

455 N. Galvin Pkwy.

Admission: $15, children 2 and under are free

https://www.phoenixzoo.org/events/spooky-safari

Queen Creek

Schnepf Farms' Pumpkin and Chili Party

"Schnepf Farms PUMPKIN & CHILI PARTY begins October 5th and runs through the entire month! Get ready for Pumpkins, Pig Races, Amusement Rides, Corn Maizes, Spooky Train and so much more!"

Through Oct. 29

24810 S. Rittenhouse Rd.

Admission: Starts at $25.95, children 2 and under are free

https://www.pumpkinandchiliparty.com

Scottsdale

Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival

"Over 20 Hot Air Balloons on display and passing out over 4,000 pounds of candy to Trick-or-Treaters, food and beverage, a FREE Kids Zone with over 30 inflatable slides and attractions, costume contest, MAGIC SHOW, vendor market, tethered balloon rides, and much more."

Oct. 27 - 29

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

7555 N. Pima Rd.

Tickets: $27 adults, $22 children

https://azspooktacular.com

Wine + Pumpkin Painting

"Let’s get Halloween crafty! Grab your friends for pumpkin painting and a glass of LDV wine."

Oct. 29

LDV Winery Tasting Room

7134 E. Stetson Dr., B-110

Cost: $25 plus tax & gratuity (includes pumpkin, paint supplies, instructions, & glass of wine.)

Registration is required: 480-664-4822

https://www.ldvwinery.com

Southwest Wildlife's Happy Howl-O-Ween!

"Looking for a fun, safe, outdoor event to kick off the holiday season? Guests will trick-or-treat themselves to a self-guided tour of our sanctuary and enjoy family-friendly activities, including: A Wild Scavenger Hunt, Pumpkin Patch for kids 12 and under, carnival games, family photo opportunities."

Officials added, "Please note! SWCC IS NOT OPEN TO THE PUBLIC without an appointment or an event reservation. All tours, visits, and donation drop-offs must be scheduled in advance."

Oct. 27 & 28

5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

27026 N. 156th St.

Tickets: $35 for adults, $25 for children

https://www.southwestwildlife.org

Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival

"Join Kierland Commons for a weekend experience tastefully combining a curated selection of fine art, wine and music! This Event is free and open to the public. Those 21 and over can purchase wine or beer-tasting tickets for ten tastings and a commemorative event glass."

Oct. 28 & 29

Art Festival: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Wine Garden: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Kierland Commons

15205 N. Kierland Blvd.

https://www.kierlandcommons.com/ArtWineFestival

Trunk or Treat!

Oct. 27, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Redeemer Lutheran Church

7670 E. Jomax Rd.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2850706371736842

Tempe

Four Peaks Brewery Ghost Tours

"We’re just going to say it: The Old Creamery Building, aka the home of Four Peaks Brewing Co., is haunted. But doesn’t every old building come with a story about a strange bump in the night, maybe some weird shadow they couldn’t explain? It sure seems that most do. But how many of those buildings have multiple stories of phantom touches, shadow people, or meeting one of their spirits face-to-face?"

Tickets start at $35, includes souvenir t-shirt and 32-oz pitcher of Pumpkin Porter after the tour

https://www.fourpeaks.com/ghost-tours

Tricks and Treats at Arizona Sea Life Aquarium

"SEA LIFE is SHELL-ebrating spooky season with their Tricks and Treats event! Join them from October 1st to 31st for a unique a-SCARE-ium experience. Featuring spooky underwater displays, photo ops, and interactive stations that will teach you to become the ultimate ocean defender! Learn the tricks, and earn some treats along the way to becoming the ultimate underwater expert."

Through Oct. 31

Tickets start at $17.99

https://www.visitarizona.com/events/tricks-and-treats-for-halloween

Brick or Treat's Monster Party

"Have some MONSTER-IFIC fun at our LEGO® Monster Party! Featuring a brand new 4D movie, a take home Brick-Or-Treat build, our build-your-own pumpkin patch, and a spider scavenger hunt in our miniland!"

Through Oct. 31

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Arizona

5000 S. Arizona Mills Circle, Suite 135

Tickets start at $23.99

https://www.legolanddiscoverycenter.com

Wickenburg

Gourdy Ghouligan's Halloween Spectacular

"You won’t want to miss this Boo-tique Halloween experience. Live pumpkin carvings, giant pumpkins, , family carving classes, puppetry, performers, face painting, dozens of whimsical pumpkin displays, photo opportunities, historic 1800’s buildings and artifacts, blacksmith demos, food, beer, music and more!!!!"