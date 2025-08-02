Exotic animals rescued from 'heartbreaking conditions' at Rio Verde farm

The Brief More than 50 exotic animals, including a zebra, camels, and horses, were rescued from a farm in Rio Verde, Arizona. Authorities responded to a report of animal cruelty, finding the animals with no water or shade in 114-degree heat. Criminal charges are pending as detectives prepare a case for the county attorney's office.



More than 50 exotic animals, including camels, peacocks, and a zebra, were rescued from a farm in Rio Verde, north of the Valley, after authorities responded to a report of animal cruelty. Sheriff Jerry Sheridan called the scene "heartbreaking."

"We got a call from a neighbor that there was no water, and they checked last night, there was no water. They checked this morning, there was no water," Maricopa County Sheriff Jerry Sheridan said. "So a deputy responded and came out and found that there was no water. [He] called the animal cruelty unit. They came out here, they assessed the physical conditions of some of the animals, and then they made a search warrant."

What we know:

The search warrant led to the confiscation of 25 horses, a zebra, two camels, peacocks, about 20 goats, a bull, and a cockatoo. Sheridan described the operation as the biggest one his department has ever done.

Volunteers and Rural Metro Fire Department crews assisted in the rescue. Rural Metro Fire brought a tanker truck and dispensed over 2,000 gallons of water to the animals.

"Rural fire saved the day for the animals because they brought out a tanker truck and dispensed over 2,000 gallons of water," Sheridan said. "That's how dry everything was out here."

What they're saying:

Sheridan said the animals had no water and little to no shade on a day when temperatures reached 114 degrees.

"Their animals are dependent upon them. And as I said earlier, there's no water out here. There's no shade for many of these animals," Sheridan said. "It was difficult for us, and we had water, and I couldn't imagine what it's been like the last few days with these animals with no water."

Sheridan also sent a message to other potential animal owners.

"There's a new sheriff in town, and the sheriff cares about the conditions people keep their animals."

What we don't know:

The name of the farm's owner has not been released.

What's next:

Detectives will now do the paperwork to determine what criminal charges to bring to the county attorney's office for prosecution.

"The next step is the detectives will do what they do best," Sheridan said. "Do the paperwork, determine what criminal charges we're going to bring to the county attorney's office for prosecution. And it's going to take a few days."