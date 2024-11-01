Explosion at Chandler strip mall leads to agreement to remove miles of dangerous piping

The Brief Southwest Gas agrees to pay $2 million to remove certain dangerous sections of piping following a Chandler gas leak. The pipes caused a serious explosion at a Chandler strip mall three years ago. According to a consent decree, the dangerous piping needs to be removed within six months of the agreement.



Southwest Gas agreed to pay over $2 million and work to remove certain sections of pipes following a Chandler gas leak explosion three years ago.

The blast caused damage to businesses off Ray and Rural roads and seriously injured four people.

The new piping could impact thousands of people in the Valley. It will end up being close to 1,000 miles of pipes near homes and businesses.

This decision was made over a consent decree as the result of an investigation and was entered between Office of Pipeline Safety - part of the Arizona Corporation Commission, and Southwest Gas.

"It was a shock—a complete devastation," said Tom Ryan, trial attorney for Platinum Printing and the Ryan brothers.

"Metal was bent, doors were sent flying 200 feet, it was just an incredible, shocking sight. And I’m still amazed today—that as badly as they were burned—that he lived to tell about it," said Ryan.

The blast at the Chandler strip mall seriously injured four people, including Ryan’s clients who ran the printing company.

Investigators later discovered a gas leak was to blame.

READ MORE: Chandler community left shaken after explosion at business leaves 4 people badly hurt

Watch FOX 10 Phoenix live:

"This particular pipe called Drisco M8000 had a manufacturing defect that allowed it to degrade in Arizona heat. And when it degrades, it cracks, and when it cracks, it leaks gas," Ryan said.

The consent agreement revealed this pipe type is prone to oxidize and degrade under the Arizona heat.

"This has been a problematic pipe. Southwest Gas was aware of the problems with the pipe, and they tried to do some things to control it. The problem is, the pipe breaks down whenever it breaks down, it doesn’t break down on a schedule. That’s what we found out in this particular case," Ryan said.

He says this isn’t an isolated issue either.

"Every residential neighborhood in Arizona and business area in Arizona has access to natural gas, and there’s over ten thousand miles of the Drisco pipe M8000 that’s out there, that’s failing. And when it fails, it can be very catastrophic," said Ryan.

That’s why, following an investigation, Southwest Gas entered into a consent agreement agreeing to three main provisions:

First, certain piping has to be abandoned or removed within six months.

"This pipe that degrades early—the M8000 has to be abandoned or removed within 6 months of the finalization of this consent agreement—that’s very important, that’s a very speedy thing when you consider all the pipe that’s out there," said Ryan.

Second, Southwest Gas has agreed to increase patrol for this kind of pipe, and others, six times a year.

That’s a significant increase from its previous quarterly or annual patrols.

"Lastly, they agreed to give a 2 million dollar civil fine to the state general fund. And the important part of that is that Southwest cannot use that 2 million dollar fine to go back and ask for a rate increase," said Ryan.

In a statement, Southwest Gas said the following:

Southwest Gas worked closely with the Arizona Corporation Commission’s Office of Pipeline Safety during its investigation of the incidents in Scottsdale and Chandler to identify root causes and opportunities to enhance the safety, service, and reliability of our infrastructure in the State of Arizona. The Consent Agreement is the result of these efforts and ensures the insights gained from this process lead to positive changes reflective of Southwest Gas’ continued commitment to safely deliver natural gas service for our customers and the communities we serve.