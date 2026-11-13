FAA nationwide ground stop affected flights; volunteers needed for Camp Verde flood recovery | Nightly Roundup

From a nationwide ground stop that affected air travel for some time to a call for volunteers in an Arizona town that was affected by flooding, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Friday, November 13, 2026.

1. FAA issued nationwide ground stop that lasted for hours

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2. Phoenix airports, travelers felt the impact of nationwide ground stop

3. Teen killed in Valley crash identified

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4. Expert weighs in on nationwide FAA ground stop

5. Arizona community needs volunteers amid flood recovery