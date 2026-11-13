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FAA nationwide ground stop affected flights; volunteers needed for Camp Verde flood recovery | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published November 13, 2026 6:55 PM MST
Published November 13, 2026 6:55 PM MST

PHOENIX - From a nationwide ground stop that affected air travel for some time to a call for volunteers in an Arizona town that was affected by flooding, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Friday, November 13, 2026.

1. FAA issued nationwide ground stop that lasted for hours

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Live updates: FAA says nationwide ground stop due to 'temporary telecommunications outage'
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Live updates: FAA says nationwide ground stop due to 'temporary telecommunications outage'

A nationwide ground stop has been issued by the the FAA due to a "temporary telecommunications outage."

2. Phoenix airports, travelers felt the impact of nationwide ground stop

3. Teen killed in Valley crash identified

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Teen dies after being hit by car in west Phoenix
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Teen dies after being hit by car in west Phoenix

A 14-year-old died after being hit by a car in west Phoenix near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road, police said. An 11-year-old who was also hit suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

4. Expert weighs in on nationwide FAA ground stop

5. Arizona community needs volunteers amid flood recovery

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Volunteers needed in Camp Verde as town recovers from devastating floods
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Volunteers needed in Camp Verde as town recovers from devastating floods

Local residents and disaster response crews in Camp Verde are calling for heavy equipment and additional volunteers as the community works to clean up severe flood damage.

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