FAA nationwide ground stop affected flights; volunteers needed for Camp Verde flood recovery | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a nationwide ground stop that affected air travel for some time to a call for volunteers in an Arizona town that was affected by flooding, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Friday, November 13, 2026.
1. FAA issued nationwide ground stop that lasted for hours
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A nationwide ground stop has been issued by the the FAA due to a "temporary telecommunications outage."
2. Phoenix airports, travelers felt the impact of nationwide ground stop
3. Teen killed in Valley crash identified
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A 14-year-old died after being hit by a car in west Phoenix near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road, police said. An 11-year-old who was also hit suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
4. Expert weighs in on nationwide FAA ground stop
5. Arizona community needs volunteers amid flood recovery
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Local residents and disaster response crews in Camp Verde are calling for heavy equipment and additional volunteers as the community works to clean up severe flood damage.