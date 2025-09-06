Family creates amateur event to honor boxer killed in 2013

The Brief A family is honoring the memory of a young boxer who was murdered in 2013 by hosting a new amateur boxing event. "For You Alexis Invitational," was created by Alexis Urbina's sister, Sulem, to keep his legacy alive. The family hopes to make the invitational an annual event to teach discipline and keep kids involved in the sport.



A Valley family is honoring the memory of a promising young boxer killed more than a decade ago. They are now keeping his legacy alive with a new amateur boxing event.

What they're saying:

Alexis Urbina’s family said he was as promising as they come, both as a boxer and as a person. When he was murdered in 2013, it tore their family apart. But more than a decade later, this event is keeping his memory alive.

Boxing is in Sulem Urbina’s blood.

"My older brothers were boxers and then I get into it," said Sulem Urbina, Alexis’s sister.

That included her younger brother Alexis, who ended up on Team USA.

The backstory:

But that bright future was cut short in 2013, when he was murdered at just 17 years old.

"Two people randomly broke in our home and he was beat to death," Sulem said. "Not only every year but every day, you always wonder what could’ve been of such a young kid who had such a special heart."

Why you should care:

But Sulem has turned her pain into purpose, hosting the inaugural "For You Alexis Invitational," an amateur boxing event in Phoenix.

Her husband coached Alexis.

"He was the kind of boxer any coach would love to have because he was very disciplined and he loved to work hard," said Andrews Soto, Alexis’s former coach.

The two said this event is a way to stay close to him.

"I think boxing is a way of keeping that closeness to him and just feeling him around," Sulem said.

It allows them to coach the next generation of amateurs, which is about more than sport.

"Amateur boxing keeps kids off the streets, keep them occupied in a sport, teaches them discipline," Sulem said.

All while keeping Urbina's legacy alive.

"When he fought he was fearless and fierce. And just a great fighter," Sulem said. "But once he stepped out of the ring he always displayed kindness and sportsmanship."

Sulem said keeping kids invested in something like this is important, and the hope is to make this invitational bigger and better every year. She thinks Alexis would be proud.