Family demands justice after Chandler motorcycle crash kills 22-year-old

The Brief An East Valley family is mourning 22-year-old Christian Sage, who died after a September motorcycle crash near Knox and McQueen roads in Chandler. The suspect, who was booked on manslaughter and DUI charges, is no longer in custody after charges were sent back to police by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office. Chandler police are awaiting information from a warrant sent to a private company and plan to resubmit charges.



A memorial at a Chandler intersection pays tribute to Christian Sage, a 22-year-old whose family says his life was cut short because of the reckless acts of another driver.

Who Was Christian Sage:

"He was just all around a great kid," said Stacy Neal, Christian’s stepfather.

There is no shortage of compliments Christian Sage’s family gives when describing him.

"He cared a lot about people. He had a lot of empathy, just a special, special person. He had a great soul," said Stephanie Neal, Christian’s mother.

"He took care of the people he loved, and I just really miss him, you know," said Giavonna Neal, Christian’s sister.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The family of Christian Sage, who died in a September motorcycle crash, remembers him as a beloved son and brother. (Courtesy: Robbie Flores Photography)

The Deadly Crash:

The family lost Christian last month after he was involved in a crash while riding his motorcycle near Knox and McQueen roads in Chandler.

"We were notified by Chandler police that he’d been hit, and he was being transported to Chandler Hospital and to go there," Stephanie Neal said.

Christian did not survive his injuries.

Booked on DUI Charges:

The woman driving the other vehicle involved in the crash was also taken to the hospital, but was booked into jail after her release for manslaughter and two counts of aggravated DUI, including a count of driving with a suspended license from a previous DUI and a specific count for a third DUI.

"Drinking and driving in this day and age, really? You’ve got Waymo that’ll drive you, you can have no driver in the car now," Stacy Neal said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The family of Christian Sage, who died in a September motorcycle crash, remembers him as a beloved son and brother. (Courtesy: Robbie Flores Photography)

Driver Released:

In the weeks since the crash, Christian’s family has been processing their grief, dealing with insurance headaches, and fighting for justice. Charges for the other driver were sent back to Chandler police from the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, and the woman is no longer in custody.

"There needs to be some sort of law passed for people that have had previous DUIs or have a suspended license, they shouldn’t be driving, obviously. People who let those types of people drive their vehicles should be held accountable as well," Stephanie Neal said.

What Police are Saying:

Chandler PD tells FOX 10 they are awaiting information from a warrant sent to a private company and plan to resubmit charges.

How the Family is Remembering:

Christian’s family, meanwhile, is working on a foundation in his name to help other families who lose loved ones in motorcycle accidents and to keep his legacy alive.

"There’s so many people that loved him and, I mean, right now we have over 200 people that want to be at his service. You know, he’s 22 years old, so I mean, he touched so many lives at such a young age that it’s unreal," Stacy Neal said.

The family of Christian Sage, who died in a September motorcycle crash, remembers him as a beloved son and brother. (Courtesy: Robbie Flores Photography)

What's next:

The family says Christian’s service will be held later this month, and they are also planning a memorial ride in his honor.

Map of where the September collision occurred.