Family, friends remember Uber driver killed by suspected drunk driver

The Brief A memorial service was held for Nicole Snell, the Uber driver killed along with her passenger in a suspected DUI crash last weekend. The 35-year-old was reportedly two miles from home when the collision occurred. Police said the driver suspected of running a red light will be arrested once he is released from the hospital.



Family and friends came together today to remember Nicole Snell.

The backstory:

She was the Uber driver killed during a ride last weekend, along with her passenger, after being hit by a suspected drunk driver.

Services were held in Chandler on Sept. 28 for the 35-year-old.

Snell's family said she was on her last ride of the night and was only two miles from home when she died in a crash last weekend.

"So many people loved Nikky, and adored her and her dog Bernini," a family member said during the memorial service.

Police said Snell was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver who ran a red light. The impact of the collision caused her car to hit a pole, killing both Snell and her passenger, identified as 33-year-old Marisa Jorgenson.

What they're saying:

Loved ones remember Snell as kind, caring, and full of life.

"She was a butterfly. She was so beautiful, and we remember her the way she'd want us to remember her," a speaker said.

Snell is remembered as a free spirit who loved to travel. She also worked as a dental assistant and dog groomer.

What's next:

Gilbert police say the 35-year-old male driver, whose name has not yet been made public, will be arrested once released from the hospital.