Expand / Collapse search

Family, friends remember Uber driver killed by suspected drunk driver

By
Published  September 28, 2025 7:08pm MST
Chandler
FOX 10 Phoenix
Memorial held for Uber driver struck, killed by suspected drunk driver in Gilbert

Memorial held for Uber driver struck, killed by suspected drunk driver in Gilbert

Family and friends gathered to remember Nicole Snell who was killed while driving an Uber by a 35-year-old suspected drunk driver who was speeding through a red light in Gilbert.

The Brief

    • A memorial service was held for Nicole Snell, the Uber driver killed along with her passenger in a suspected DUI crash last weekend.
    • The 35-year-old was reportedly two miles from home when the collision occurred.
    • Police said the driver suspected of running a red light will be arrested once he is released from the hospital.

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Family and friends came together today to remember Nicole Snell.

The backstory:

She was the Uber driver killed during a ride last weekend, along with her passenger, after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. 

Services were held in Chandler on Sept. 28 for the 35-year-old.

Snell's family said she was on her last ride of the night and was only two miles from home when she died in a crash last weekend.

Featured

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Families of women killed by suspected drunk driver speak out
article

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Families of women killed by suspected drunk driver speak out

Two women, an Uber driver and her passenger, died in a fiery car crash in Gilbert on Sept. 19 after a suspected drunk driver slammed into their car.

"So many people loved Nikky, and adored her and her dog Bernini," a family member said during the memorial service.

Police said Snell was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver who ran a red light. The impact of the collision caused her car to hit a pole, killing both Snell and her passenger, identified as 33-year-old Marisa Jorgenson.

What they're saying:

Loved ones remember Snell as kind, caring, and full of life.

"She was a butterfly. She was so beautiful, and we remember her the way she'd want us to remember her," a speaker said.

Snell is remembered as a free spirit who loved to travel. She also worked as a dental assistant and dog groomer.

What's next:

Gilbert police say the 35-year-old male driver, whose name has not yet been made public, will be arrested once released from the hospital.

The Source: This information was gathered by FOX 10's Brian Webb, who spoke with family and friends at Nicole Snell's memorial service on Sept. 28.

ChandlerNews