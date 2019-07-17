Family of 6 out of a home following garage fire in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- A family of six is out of their home in north Phoenix following a garage fire.

The fire broke out in the garage of the home near Cave Creek and Greenway around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire officials say the fire appears to have started in the garage but then spread to the attic causing extensive damage.

The family of six living in the home all got out safely with no injuries. They will be displaced while cleaning and repairs to the home are underway.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.