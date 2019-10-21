Fire at West Philly auto body shop under control after prompting school evacuation

Firefighters have placed to a large fire at a West Philadelphia auto body shop under control, hours after if prompted a nearby school to evacuate and dismiss students early.

Flames broke out on South 60th Street and Spruce Street around 10 a.m. Monday morning.

SKYFOX was over the scene as thick black smoke flew from the building and walls collapsed.

There are no reports of any injuries and Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel says he doesn't believe anyone remains inside.

However, he says the fire has been dangerous to fight because of the amount of fuel inside.

Thiel says the fire has not spread to any nearby homes in the densely populated neighborhood.

Philadelphia School District Officials say Sayre High School students had been evacuated and relocated to Andrew Hamilton School at 56th and Spruce Street. Those students were later dismissed early.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.