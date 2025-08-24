Expand / Collapse search

Flagstaff firefighter dies; boy attacked for fake Balenciaga sneakers | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  August 24, 2025 7:52pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

From the Flagstaff community mourning a firefighter who died, to a teen boy being attacked allegedly for his fake Balenciaga sneakers, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Fake Balenciaga sneakers led to teen's attack at Glendale mall, mom says

Featured

Fake Balenciaga sneakers led to teen's attack at Glendale mall, mom says
article

Fake Balenciaga sneakers led to teen's attack at Glendale mall, mom says

"I don't know why people are so evil or why they would want to hurt my son," said one Valley mother after her son was attacked. The suspect in the attack reportedly tried to take the victim's shoes, which were made to look like Balenciaga sneakers, but were not real.

2. Flagstaff FD mourns Capt. Paul Sanders, a 13-year veteran of department

Featured

Flagstaff FD mourns Capt. Paul Sanders, a 13-year veteran of department
article

Flagstaff FD mourns Capt. Paul Sanders, a 13-year veteran of department

Capt. Paul Sanders, a 13-year veteran of the Flagstaff Fire Department known for his compassion and sense of humor, died at his home, the department announced.

3. Man's body recovered from Salt River's "Devil's Elbow" area

Featured

Man's body recovered from Salt River's "Devil's Elbow" area
article

Man's body recovered from Salt River's "Devil's Elbow" area

A man's body was recovered from Salt River's "Devil's Elbow" area on Sunday morning, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

4. 3 high school players hospitalized during northern Arizona football game

Featured

3 high school players hospitalized during northern Arizona football game
article

3 high school players hospitalized during northern Arizona football game

During a high school football game in Williams, Arizona, three Mayer High School players were hospitalized, one with a possible concussion and two for dehydration.

5. Buckeye boy pulled from pool during family gathering in critical condition

Featured

Buckeye boy pulled from pool during family gathering in critical condition
article

Buckeye boy pulled from pool during family gathering in critical condition

A 9-year-old boy is in critical condition after being pulled from a pool on Sunday afternoon during a family gathering, the Buckeye Fire Medical Rescue Department said.

Nightly RoundupArizonaNews