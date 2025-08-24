Flagstaff firefighter dies; boy attacked for fake Balenciaga sneakers | Nightly Roundup

article
From the Flagstaff community mourning a firefighter who died, to a teen boy being attacked allegedly for his fake Balenciaga sneakers, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Fake Balenciaga sneakers led to teen's attack at Glendale mall, mom says
Featured
"I don't know why people are so evil or why they would want to hurt my son," said one Valley mother after her son was attacked. The suspect in the attack reportedly tried to take the victim's shoes, which were made to look like Balenciaga sneakers, but were not real.
2. Flagstaff FD mourns Capt. Paul Sanders, a 13-year veteran of department
Featured
Capt. Paul Sanders, a 13-year veteran of the Flagstaff Fire Department known for his compassion and sense of humor, died at his home, the department announced.
3. Man's body recovered from Salt River's "Devil's Elbow" area
Featured
A man's body was recovered from Salt River's "Devil's Elbow" area on Sunday morning, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.
4. 3 high school players hospitalized during northern Arizona football game
Featured
During a high school football game in Williams, Arizona, three Mayer High School players were hospitalized, one with a possible concussion and two for dehydration.
5. Buckeye boy pulled from pool during family gathering in critical condition
Featured
A 9-year-old boy is in critical condition after being pulled from a pool on Sunday afternoon during a family gathering, the Buckeye Fire Medical Rescue Department said.