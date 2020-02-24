Following major rainstorm, Valley homeowners dealing with explosion of weeds

Following heavy rain over the weekend, people may have noticed the new greenery in the Valley as they drive around.

Unfortunately, the green is anything but good news for homeowners, who will now have to deal with an explosion of weeds.

On some sidewalks, weeds were seen pushing through the crack. In other places, they are also pushing up through the rocks in landscaping.

This explosion of weeds is keeping landscape companies like Eli Hall's very busy.

“We had record rain for a single day at Sky Harbor, and record rain brings record weeds,” said Hall.

Shamon Isaac put in desert landscaping to avoid the hassle of weeds, but a few still sprout after a rain.

“When I see weed, I pick it up by hand,” said Isaac. “You have to do it. Keep neighborhood clean.”

Hall says not all desert landscapes keep the weeds at bay. For instance, one homeowner who moved recently from the Northeast was stunned to see weeds taking over her desert landscaping.

“These particular weeds, some are wildflowers mixed with traditional weeds.”

Within an hour the crew had chopped up the weeds, removed the remnants, and applied weed killer, which should finish off the weeds within a week.

Hall says he advises homeowners to hire someone to apply a pre-emergent, which should keep the weeds away for six months, rain or shine. Cost of the cleanup, without the pre-emergent application, was about $150.