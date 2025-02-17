Footprint Center signage disappears from Phoenix Suns home venue

The Brief The Footprint Center sign is missing from the stadium. We have reached out to the Phoenix Suns and the City of Phoenix to learn more about what happened. The Footprint Center has been the name for the Phoenix Suns' home venue since 2021.



A new video shows a rather visible change at the Downtown Phoenix sports venue currently known as the "Footprint Center."

What we know:

Days ago, a sign that reads "Footprint Center" can be clearly seen outside the venue, but that sign has since disappeared.

While the physical sign has disappeared, the logo for Footprint Center is still visible on digital billboards. The website for the venue still shows the name "Footprint Center."

What we don't know:

The reason for the sign's disappearance is not clear, and we have reached out to the Phoenix Suns and the City of Phoenix for comment. The City of Phoenix owns Footprint Center.

Dig deeper:

Footprint Center is one of a number of names the home of the Phoenix Suns was known by in the years since it was built.

According to a website that is dedicated to the history of America West Airlines, the venue was known as America West Arena when it opened in 1992. America West later merge with US Airways, and that airline ultimately merged with American Airlines.

Per sports website heatwaved.com, the venue became known as US Airways Center in 2006, and was renamed the Talking Stick Resort Arena by the start of the Suns' 2015-2016 season.

The venue was renamed Footprint Center in July 2021.