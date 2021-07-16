Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix Suns Arena now called Footprint Center

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 20 mins ago
Phoenix Suns
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix Suns Arena has a new name.

The Suns and Mercury announced Friday a new partnership with Gilbert-based Footprint, a material science company.

The Downtown Phoenix facility will now be known as the Footprint Center.

"We’re thrilled to partner with Footprint to reduce the arena’s dependency on single- and short-term use plastics by making Footprint Center a hub for sustainable products and packaging," said Suns Managing Partner Robert Sarver. "It was important to us to find a partner that could truly make a positive impact in our community and on the planet, and Footprint is a global leader that is also Arizona-based and therefore shares our commitment to the Valley. Integrating Footprint’s plant-based fiber technology into our core business functions will mobilize partners and fans to drive collective and systemic change, in our arena and beyond."

The arena's name change comes as the Suns are set to host the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on July 17. The series is tied at 2-2 after the Bucks defeated the Suns 109-103 on Wednesday night.

  (Phoenix Suns/Footprint)

  (Phoenix Suns/Footprint)

