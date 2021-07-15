ADOT: Phoenix Suns' NBA title run sparks increase in specialty plate sales

article

Officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation say the Phoenix Suns' recent run for the NBA title has sparked an increase in interest for the team's specialized license plate.

According to a statement released on July 15, figures released by ADOT's Motor Vehicle Division shows the Suns specialty license plate has generated just over $12,000 in sales for the month of June.

"That’s an increase of about $3,500 from May, in which there were sales of just under $8,500," read a portion of the statement. "During the previous 10 months, sales of Suns plates averaged approximately $7,000 per month."

ADOT officials say people who want the Suns specialty plate needs to pay a $25 initial application fee, and the plate can be renewed for $25 a year. $17 goes to the Phoenix Suns Charities. The money will be used for youth education and development, college scholarship programs, and community development.

