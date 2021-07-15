Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 2:52 PM MST until THU 3:30 PM MST, Cochise County
10
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 3:00 PM MST, Cochise County, Graham County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 4:15 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Advisory
from THU 1:51 PM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Cochise County, Graham County
Flood Advisory
from THU 2:31 PM MST until THU 4:30 PM MST, Cochise County
Flood Advisory
from THU 2:36 PM MST until THU 5:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
from THU 2:48 PM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Significant Weather Advisory
until THU 3:30 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale

ADOT: Phoenix Suns' NBA title run sparks increase in specialty plate sales

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Phoenix Suns
FOX 10 Phoenix
Phoenix Suns Specialty License Plate article

Phoenix Suns Specialty License Plate (Photro Courtesy: Arizona Department of Transportation)

PHOENIX - Officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation say the Phoenix Suns' recent run for the NBA title has sparked an increase in interest for the team's specialized license plate.

According to a statement released on July 15, figures released by ADOT's Motor Vehicle Division shows the Suns specialty license plate has generated just over $12,000 in sales for the month of June.

"That’s an increase of about $3,500 from May, in which there were sales of just under $8,500," read a portion of the statement. "During the previous 10 months, sales of Suns plates averaged approximately $7,000 per month."

ADOT officials say people who want the Suns specialty plate needs to pay a $25 initial application fee, and the plate can be renewed for $25 a year. $17 goes to the Phoenix Suns Charities. The money will be used for youth education and development, college scholarship programs, and community development.

Phoenix Suns specialty license plates

https://azdot.gov/content/phoenix-suns

Other Top Phoenix Suns Stories

Extended Phoenix Suns Coverage: https://www.fox10phoenix.com/tag/sports/nba/suns

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters