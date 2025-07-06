Former Arizona wish kid gives back: 'This is why we're doing it'

The Brief Michael Monteleone, a former Make-A-Wish recipient who battled leukemia as a child, is now a dedicated volunteer for over 15 years. He helps grant wishes for other critically ill children in the Valley, a full-circle journey from receiving his own wish to Disney World to now helping raise funds and organize experiences for others.



A former Make-A-Wish recipient, now an adult, is helping grant wishes for other children across the Valley, a full-circle moment for Michael Monteleone.

Make-A-Wish has been granting wishes for children with critical illnesses for over 40 years, with Make-A-Wish Arizona supporting local families.

Monteleone knows the impact firsthand.

Local perspective:

"I mean who doesn't want to send a 6-year-old to Disney World?" Monteleone said.

Monteleone was a wish kid himself, diagnosed with leukemia at age 2 and relapsing at 5, requiring a bone marrow transplant.

Michael Monteleone

As a volunteer with the organization for over 15 years, he still remembers his wish to Disney World. He emphasized the joy of being part of other children's special days.

"That little bit might be an hour. I think everyone comes back from just that, like, smile on their face like this is, you know, this is why we're doing it, this is the best thing. And, you know, the more we get everyone gets involved, I think the more that happens," Monteleone said.

Dig deeper:

Most recently, he helped raise $10,000 for Make-A-Wish Arizona and has aided in building sensory playhouses, organizing dream trips, and unforgettable airport send-offs.

"Most of the kids that come through Make-A-Wish, they recover, they get over the treatment, and they, like me, they're going to remember this for the rest of their life. So, you know, you're making this impact at a young age to someone that's going to affect them for 35 years from now," Monteleone said.

Monteleone is also celebrating the 35th anniversary of his transplant, making his current role a truly full-circle moment as he now supports the organization that was there for him when he was sick.