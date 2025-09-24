Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, New River Mesa, Tonto Basin, Globe/Miami, Superior, Dripping Springs, Southeast Gila County, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Mazatzal Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, Northwest Pinal County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos
4
Flood Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Flood Watch
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Flood Advisory
from WED 3:55 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Cochise County, Santa Cruz County

Former Phoenix officer, wife on trial for daughter's murder

By
Published  September 24, 2025 3:57pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • A former Phoenix police officer and his wife are on trial for the 2017 murder of their 7-year-old daughter.
    • Prosecutors presented evidence of the child's severe malnourishment and neglect, while the defense claims she died from a mental illness and a silent infection.
    • Both defendants, who are charged with child abuse and first-degree murder, deny the accusations.

PHOENIX - A former Phoenix police officer and his wife are on trial for the murder of his 7-year-old daughter. 

Opening statements began Sept. 24 in what is expected to be a lengthy trial.

What we know:

The former police detective, Germayne Cunningham, and his wife, Lisa Cunningham, are charged with 11 counts of child abuse and first-degree murder. 

The state showed the 18-person jury photos and video of 7-year-old Sanaa Cunningham in the months leading up to her death.

The backstory:

Sanaa Cunningham died in February 2017 at Phoenix Children's Hospital. 

Medical records state that sepsis and cardiac arrest led to her death, after a year of rapid decline. Her parents took her to five different doctors who diagnosed her with unspecified schizophrenia spectrum disorder, saying she self-harmed, had issues eating, and was prescribed a list of medications. The state claims the Cunninghams used home remedies over doctor's recommendations for inpatient care.

Photos from three months before her death show 7-year-old Sanaa locked in a laundry room, naked with only a plastic lawn chair. The Cunninghams taped gloves to her hands and forced her to wear goggles. Additional photos show Sanaa lying naked on a pile of trash, malnourished and frail. 

The defense states that all of these actions were to protect the child from herself.

The state also claims the defendants deleted photos and text messages leading up to Sanaa's death as a cover-up. Germayne Cunningham's defense attorney argues that all the photos and videos admitted into evidence were taken by the parents out of concern to show doctors the side effects of the child's prescription. The defense states that Sanaa suffered from a devastating mental illness.

Related

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Judge OKs release of father, stepmother accused in Arizona girl's death
article

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Judge OKs release of father, stepmother accused in Arizona girl's death

A Maricopa County judge gave the OK to release Germayne Cunningham and Lisa Cunningham from jail months ahead of their trial for allegedly abusing and murdering Germayne's daughter in 2017.

What they're saying:

"At least five medical professionals recommended inpatient or psychiatric care… she can’t even bring this cup up to her mouth to drink and it doesn’t even show the large hematoma on the front of her head that she had until her death," a prosecutor said during the hearing. "What you will hear from the people in that house is that she was listless, she was unresponsive."

"Germayne Cunningham is not a doctor. Sanaa died from a silent infection, and they call that murder," the defense attorney said. "Germayne immediately acted when she displayed signs of being ill. Germayne did not hesitate but acted immediately."

Before Sanaa’s death, there were three reports made to DCS, including one from the defendant’s own mother. 

What's next:

Lisa Cunningham’s attorney is scheduled to begin their opening statement on Sept. 25.

The Source: This information was gathered by FOX 10's Kenzie Beach, who attended the court appearance on Sept. 24.

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews