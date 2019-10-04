GCU students camp out to kick off basketball season

Grand Canyon University students have been camping out here in the quad all week and say to get the best seats for "Midnight Madness," the camp out is well worth it.

"We want to get good seats because it could be insane," Lovely Andreas said.

Since Tuesday, over a thousand GCU students have been camping outside the arena.

"We were all out here last night. The entire quad was full. People were out here throwing the football last night and playing spike ball. People playing Uno in the back," Tannor Bach said.

Tonight's annual pep rally, also known as "Midnight Madness," is where the students celebrate the kickoff of basketball season.

"Oh, I love basketball!" Andreas said. "For 'Midnight Madness,' it's like an hour and a half long, but we stayed here for like three days, which was pretty dope actually."

But in order to get the best seats in the arena, they had to pitch a tent for its first.

"We love the outdoors, we love basketball and we love school spirit, so we are so willing to camp out for sports," Andreas said.

But for the love of basketball, they say it's totally worth it.