GEICO ordered to pay $5.2M to woman over claims she caught STD during sex in car

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
8
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains

GEICO ordered to pay $5.2M to woman over claims she caught STD during sex in car

By Timothy Nerozzi
Published 
Offbeat & Unusual
FOX Business
GEICO-STD-Lawsuit-copy.jpg article

The Government Employees Insurance Company (GEICO) logo is displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A woman in Missouri won $5.2 million in a settlement with GEICO after she contracted a sexually transmitted disease.

The woman said she contracted Human papillomavirus (HPV) while having sexual intercourse inside a vehicle insured by GEICO, and the company quickly found a petition for payout from the unnamed woman. 

She alleged that because her partner failed to take proper precautions and infected her inside the insured car, her HPV infection should be covered by the policy.

BANKRUPT INSURANCE COMPANIES LEAVE LOUISIANA FAMILIES SCRAMBLING BEFORE HURRICANE SEASON

The petition was filed in February 2021, and subsequently rejected by April of the same year. After a final settlement offer of $1 million was rejected by GEICO, the dispute went to arbitration.

An arbitrator with the Jackson County Circuit Court found in favor of the woman, recommending a $5.2 million payout from GEICO.

The Missouri Court of Appeals deferred to the arbitrator and refused to overturn the previous findings.

"At the time of GEICO's intervention, liability and damages had been determined by an arbitrator and confirmed by the trial court. GEICO had no right to relitigate those issues," the court wrote.

The court wrote in its decision that GEICO may have been able to avoid the payout if they had defended the woman's sexual partner – the owner of the insured car.

Instead, because they chose to deny coverage, their path of legal recourse was compromised.

LINK: Get updates on this story from FOX Business