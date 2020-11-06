Get to know: Linda Williams

article

When it comes to TV broadcasting, Linda Williams has just about done it all. She's an Arizona State University graduate who started her TV career as an intern at the PBS station here in Phoenix, before moving on to Channel 10. She's worked her way up the ladder from tape editor all the way to news anchor. And now she gets recognized by Arizonans nearly everywhere she goes.

You can always tell how long someone has lived in the Valley if they tell you stories about a long-gone amusement park called Legend City, the local kid's show Wallace & Ladmo and a certain legendary anchorman. Linda remembers the day in 1981 when she got a job at Channel 10.

"Bill Close hired me, saying that they needed an editor. I didn't even know how to edit. It was entry level. He knew that I wanted to be a reporter. But he gave a chance to start entry level and work my way up."

Now she offers these words of wisdom to youngsters.

"When I go talk to kids in classrooms, who don't know what they're going to do. I'll say take that first job. Get your foot in the door. I am the perfect example of how that works. I was an editor. I was making five bucks an hour and I had a dream."

Being a long time FOX 10 anchor, she's worked alongside a handful of co-anchors, or as she calls them, "work husbands". A few of those "work husbands" include John Hook, Troy Hayden and Marc Martinez.

Linda is recognized for being one of the best at what she does. But she knows she can't do it alone, and always takes time to recognize the unsung heroes at the TV station.

"There's a lot of talent in our newsroom. It's not just me. I had to write the story. But someone had to shoot it. Someone had to edit it. Someone had to help me creatively tell the story in the most powerful way possible. And that's your photographer. That's your partner. That's who you're with during the day."

She admits she was a little rough on the air at first. But that dream she had when she was younger has made her the answer to a question asked at every TV station in the Valley. Which current news anchor-reporter has worked in the Valley the longest? The answer is Linda Williams, who just passed her 39 year anniversary at Channel 10. She still loves her job because it let's her follow her passion for writing. And her biggest reward is when one of her news stories helps a stranger in need.

The Camelback High School graduate may have spent her early years in Boston, Massachusetts, but she blossomed here in the Valley. And FOX 10 viewers have been lucky to watch her every step of the way.

You can catch Linda anchor the evening newscasts every weekend and her weekday news reports on FOX 10.