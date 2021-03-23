Gila Bend Mayor says town isn’t equipped to handle migrant families being dropped off

Gila Bend is a town that has about 2,000 residents and is not equipped to handle migrant families being dropped off, says mayor Chris Riggs, who declared a state of emergency due to the ongoing crisis at the border.

"We got our first one yesterday, a total of 16 people. Five of the families were from Venezuela, one of the families was from Chile," Riggs says.

They are being dropped off in Gila Bend, but they can’t stay. There’s nowhere to go, Riggs says.

On Monday, the mayor borrowed vans to make the nearly two-hour drive to Phoenix with the families.

"The group that came here, they had little bitty kids, if they had to stay here 24 hours, the only thing they could do is sleep in the park and I can’t do that to kids," Riggs says.

Pastor Magdalena Schwartz has helped families in the past through church groups but says she can’t right now.

Why? COVID-19 is putting more strain on the situation.

"I call all the pastors, I talk to everyone that helped us in the past. They said, 'This time, we can’t. We can’t because of the pandemic,'" Schwartz explains.

Another barrier, Riggs says, is that it'll impact the town financially to give the migrant families COVID-19 tests.

(Can't see the interactive map? Click here)