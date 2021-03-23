Migrant crisis forces Arizona border town to declare 'state of emergency'

Gila Bend, Arizona, Mayor Chris Riggs says he is declaring a state of emergency due to the ongoing border crisis, blaming the Biden administration for sending migrants to his town by bus.

Riggs, in a First on FOX Business interview, said that his town is not equipped to handle the number of people coming in, especially in the middle of a pandemic.

"Border Patrol let us know that they were going to be dropping migrants that had been detained for 72 hours in our town, which we really didn't understand because we have nothing here," Riggs told FOX Business. "We have no charity organizations that can help, no non-governmental organizations that a lot of the larger cities and towns do have to assist these people."

Riggs went on to say that people are being bussed over to his town without access to food or shelter. He said that his town -- which has a population of just 2,000 -- has not received any federal, state, or local funding to help provide food or housing for migrants, or for coronavirus testing.

The mayor claimed that just to test two busloads of people each week for a year would cost at least $600,000.

In addition to the financial burden on his town, Riggs said that violent crime has gone up recently, while approximately 20 illegal immigrants have arrived on foot nearly every day.

