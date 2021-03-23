Expand / Collapse search
Migrant crisis forces Arizona border town to declare 'state of emergency'

By Ronn Blitzer and Hillary Vaughn
Published 
Updated 9 mins ago
Immigration
FOX Business

Migrant crisis forces Gila Bend to declare ‘state of emergency’

GILA BEND, Ariz. - Gila Bend, Arizona, Mayor Chris Riggs says he is declaring a state of emergency due to the ongoing border crisis, blaming the Biden administration for sending migrants to his town by bus.

Riggs, in a First on FOX Business interview, said that his town is not equipped to handle the number of people coming in, especially in the middle of a pandemic.

"Border Patrol let us know that they were going to be dropping migrants that had been detained for 72 hours in our town, which we really didn't understand because we have nothing here," Riggs told FOX Business. "We have no charity organizations that can help, no non-governmental organizations that a lot of the larger cities and towns do have to assist these people."

News conference: Gov. Ducey visits Mexico border

Arizona's governor was joined by other Republican lawmakers, local officials and Florida Sen. Rick Scott on March 19 to discuss border security as the region experiences a surge in migrants.

Riggs went on to say that people are being bussed over to his town without access to food or shelter. He said that his town -- which has a population of just 2,000 -- has not received any federal, state, or local funding to help provide food or housing for migrants, or for coronavirus testing.

MORE: Biden administration releases images of Texas border facilities housing migrant children

The mayor claimed that just to test two busloads of people each week for a year would cost at least $600,000.

In addition to the financial burden on his town, Riggs said that violent crime has gone up recently, while approximately 20 illegal immigrants have arrived on foot nearly every day.

A Border Patrol truck next to the U.S. - Meixco border wall.

A Border Patrol truck next to the U.S. - Mexico border wall.

