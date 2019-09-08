Gilbert creates new program for local businesses to go green

The city of Gilbert has created a new program to give local businesses a way to show their community they care about the environment, focusing on pollution prevention, water conservation, and waste reduction.

"We are really focused on resource conservation, water conservation, pollution prevention, waste reduction, and infrastructure protection," said Kellie Elliot, with the city of Gilbert.

That's why the city of Gilbert began their Green Gilbert partnership for businesses in town.

"The program is designed to help businesses in Gilbert to reach their sustainable goals in line with the things we do in town," said Elliot.

Businesses are already on board with the new program.

"Only 10 percent of our waste goes into landfills, everything else is either recycled or composted," said Kaitlin Kroum, with Snooze AM Eatery.

Snooze was the very first business to sign on.

"Restaurants created a lot of waste, as far as businesses go, restaurants create the most so we find it's really imprortant to give back to our community," said Kroum.

The new program will create a greener future for everyone.

"We need to be conserving our resources, make sure we're protecting our resources, we have so we want to bring those businesses on board," said Elliot.