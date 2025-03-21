Gilbert Police arrest woman for stalking, sending threatening letters

article

The Brief A woman was arrested for sending threatening letters with specific, personal information to a family in Gilbert. 34-year-old Shelby Trischler was charged with 15 counts, following a joint investigation with Gilbert Police and the USPS.



A woman was arrested for sending anonymous, threatening letters to a home between March 10 and March 18 to a house in Gilbert.

What we know:

Police say 34-year-old Shelby Trischler, from Chandler, sent the letters to the victim's home with very specific, personal threats.

Gilbert detectives worked in collaboration with the US Postal Service to track down Trischler.

They say Trischler and the victims were familiar with each other.

Dig deeper:

She was charged with five counts of stalking, five counts of threatening or intimidating and five counts of disorderly conduct.