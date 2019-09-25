Girl, 15, dies after being hit by car while riding bike in Gilbert

article

Police say a 15-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a car while crossing the street on her bike in Gilbert.

According to the Gilbert Police Department, the teen was crossing the street near Greenfield and Elliot Roads on Tuesday night when she was hit by a car.

The girl was taken to the hospital in serious condition where she died Wednesday morning.

Police say the 57-year-old driver of the car that hit the girl stayed at the scene after the collision and officers do not believe speed or impairment were factors in the crash.