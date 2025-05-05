Glendale mass shooting latest; accused serial killer's trial begins | Nightly Roundup

article
From the latest on the mass shooting at a Glendale restaurant, to the start of a trial for an accused Arizona serial killer, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Glendale shooting injures several people; police call scene 'chaotic'
Three people died and five others were hurt during a shooting at a Glendale restaurant near 57th and Glendale avenues. The police department called the scene "chaotic."
2. Glendale mass shooting: Violence, chaos erupts just steps from police headquarters building
A shooting resulted in three people dead and injured many others. Police are now sharing what led up to those shots in downtown Glendale.
3. Cleophus Cooksey: Accused serial killer's trial begins in Phoenix
The trial of a man believed to be behind a deadly murder spree began on May 5. Opening statements took place in the case against Cleophus Cooksey, Jr.
4. Border patrol agent accused of sexual relations with Arizona teen
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent is accused of having "sexual relations" with a teenager in Arizona. He is Ramon Marquez, 31.
5. Arizona road rage victim speaks to killer through artificial intelligence
An Arizona man who was killed during a road-rage incident speaks in court from beyond the grave. FOX 10's Nicole Krasean has the details on how artificial intelligence was used during the victim impact statements.