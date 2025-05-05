Expand / Collapse search

Glendale mass shooting latest; accused serial killer's trial begins | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  May 5, 2025 6:34pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

From the latest on the mass shooting at a Glendale restaurant, to the start of a trial for an accused Arizona serial killer, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Glendale shooting injures several people; police call scene 'chaotic'

Featured

Glendale shooting injures several people; police call scene 'chaotic'
article

Glendale shooting injures several people; police call scene 'chaotic'

Three people died and five others were hurt during a shooting at a Glendale restaurant near 57th and Glendale avenues. The police department called the scene "chaotic."

2. Glendale mass shooting: Violence, chaos erupts just steps from police headquarters building

Featured

Glendale mass shooting: Violence, chaos erupts just steps from police headquarters building
article

Glendale mass shooting: Violence, chaos erupts just steps from police headquarters building

A shooting resulted in three people dead and injured many others. Police are now sharing what led up to those shots in downtown Glendale.

3. Cleophus Cooksey: Accused serial killer's trial begins in Phoenix

Featured

Cleophus Cooksey: Accused serial killer's trial begins in Phoenix
article

Cleophus Cooksey: Accused serial killer's trial begins in Phoenix

The trial of a man believed to be behind a deadly murder spree began on May 5. Opening statements took place in the case against Cleophus Cooksey, Jr.

4. Border patrol agent accused of sexual relations with Arizona teen

Featured

Border patrol agent accused of sexual relations with Arizona teen
article

Border patrol agent accused of sexual relations with Arizona teen

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent is accused of having "sexual relations" with a teenager in Arizona. He is Ramon Marquez, 31.

5. Arizona road rage victim speaks to killer through artificial intelligence

Featured

Arizona road rage victim speaks to killer through artificial intelligence
article

Arizona road rage victim speaks to killer through artificial intelligence

An Arizona man who was killed during a road-rage incident speaks in court from beyond the grave. FOX 10's Nicole Krasean has the details on how artificial intelligence was used during the victim impact statements.

Nightly RoundupArizonaNews