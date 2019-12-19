Glendale Police: Grand Avenue closed in both directions following serious accident

article

Glendale Police officers are at the scene of a serious crash on Grand Avenue that has shut down the West Valley thoroughfare in both directions.

According to officials, the crash happened southeast of Grand and Glendale Avenues, and an adult male has suffered life-threatening injuries as a result.

Glendale Police officials said traffic heading northwest will leave Grand Avenue at 55th Avenue, but drivers are encouraged to exit Grand Avenue at 51st Avenue. Drivers headed southeast are encouraged to exit Grand Avenue at Myrtle.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.