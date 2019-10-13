Glendale Police identify 17-year-old killed in officer-involved shooting following illegal party

Police in Glendale say a teen has been fatally shot after officers responded to an illegal party in an industrial district in the city.

They say officers received reports about multiple shots fired around 2:45 a.m. Sunday at a warehouse just south of Northern Avenue on 68th Avenue.



Police say the first officer, a 4-year veteran of the department, arrived at the scene and saw about 200 people fleeing the area in around 100 cars.



The officer also reported seeing multiple people shooting at the crowd.

Police say the unidentified officer fired his department-issued rifle four times at one of the people actively firing a handgun. That person has been identified at 17-year-old Levy Isacc Madueno Santibanez. Despite medical aid, he died on the scene.

Officers said a handgun was found on Santibanez.

"I seen the cop just point the 'ar' at him and he started running and he just shot him four times and he just fell right to the ground," said Isaac Larson, a witness.

"He was only 17, it's really messed up what happened and should never happen that way," said Francisco Rodriguez, a witness. "He was turned around, he got shot in his back and then the police also fired into a crowded area with other people so anybody could've really got hit."

Investigators say 60 rounds were fired at the party, including rounds from Santibanez's handgun.



Police say another officer tried to stop a fleeing vehicle and was struck by the driver and suffered minor injuries. No other injuries have been reported.

The investigation is ongoing. Glendale Police ask anyone with first-hand video and witnesses to the officer-involved shooting to contact the department at 623-930-3000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.