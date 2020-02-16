Glendale Police: Male injured in shooting near apartment complex

article

Glendale Police detectives are investigating a shooting that injured one person Sunday night.

According to Officer Tiffany Ngalula, officers have been called out to the scene, located near the front entrance of an apartment complex in the area of 65th and Glendale Avenues. The victim, identified as a male who is possibly 17 years of age or older, was taken to a hospital with injuries that may be non-life threatening.

The victim, according to police, claims to know the suspect, or is familiar with the suspect. However, there are several conflicting witness statements at this time.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.