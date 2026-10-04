Glendale tenants face sudden evictions; double shooting at Phoenix restaurant | Nightly Roundup

From Glendale rent hikes, to a Flagstaff wrong-way crash, and an ongoing air ambulance search, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Sunday, October 4, 2026.

1. West Valley residents face eviction notices following major rent hikes

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2. Trending on YouTube: Debris field found in search for missing air ambulance jet off Nantucket

3. Caught on cam: Suspected impaired driver slams in patrol vehicle

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4. Former Arizona official resigns in Tennessee after failed execution

5. Double shooting at Ethiopian restaurant in Phoenix