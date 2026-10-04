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Glendale tenants face sudden evictions; double shooting at Phoenix restaurant | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published October 4, 2026 5:50 PM MST
Published October 4, 2026 5:50 PM MST

PHOENIX - From Glendale rent hikes, to a Flagstaff wrong-way crash, and an ongoing air ambulance search, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Sunday, October 4, 2026.

1. West Valley residents face eviction notices following major rent hikes

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Glendale apartment residents face sudden rent increases and eviction threats
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Glendale apartment residents face sudden rent increases and eviction threats

Residents at Buenas Apartments say they are devastated after receiving letters that raised their rent and fees by hundreds or even thousands of dollars, leaving them facing eviction if they cannot pay within five days.

2. Trending on YouTube: Debris field found in search for missing air ambulance jet off Nantucket 

3. Caught on cam: Suspected impaired driver slams in patrol vehicle

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Flagstaff wrong-way driver arrested for DUI after crashing into trooper's patrol vehicle
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Flagstaff wrong-way driver arrested for DUI after crashing into trooper's patrol vehicle

State troopers arrested a driver for DUI after spotting her traveling the wrong way on a Flagstaff street and striking a patrol car.

4. Former Arizona official resigns in Tennessee after failed execution

5. Double shooting at Ethiopian restaurant in Phoenix

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West Phoenix Ethiopian restaurant argument escalates into double shooting
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West Phoenix Ethiopian restaurant argument escalates into double shooting

'I WANT MY BOY TO BE ALRIGHT': A heartbroken father pleaded for his son’s life after an early morning argument inside a West Phoenix Ethiopian restaurant ended in a double shooting, sparking a police helicopter search for the getaway car.

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