Goodyear Police warn residents about suspects impersonating law enforcement

The Goodyear Police Department says it is receiving reports about unknown suspects falsely representing themselves as law enforcement during phone calls.

The caller identifies as an officer or deputy and may even use a real officer's name from a law enforcement agency.

According to the Goodyear PD's Facebook page, "The caller then threatens the victim with arrest if they do not pay a certain amount of money by purchasing various retailer or Visa gift cards. The victims receive a phone number to call once the cards are purchased, and then they are 'transferred' to make the payment, making the call appear legitimate."

If you receive a suspicious call, contact Goodyear PD at 623-932-1220.

The department says law enforcement agencies will never call and ask for any type of payment or personal information over the phone.