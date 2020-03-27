Gov. Ducey signs legislation to support schools, teachers during closures

article

Governor Doug Ducey signed legislation on Friday intended to support schools, teachers and families amid a statewide school closure caused by the COVID-19 outbreak on Friday.

The legislation, HB2910, provides more clarity and flexibility on state testing requirements and school letter grades, gives direction on make-up days and requires schools to provide learning opportunites for students.

MORE: Gov. Ducey announces $5M in rental assistance for Arizonans

HB2910 also will pay all school employees - including hourly paid workers - during the closure.

Under the law, public schools will not required to extend the number of school days for the school year after the closure ends.

State tests can also be taken up until May 31 under the new legislation.

Advertisement

Read more of what the legistation is supposed to do here.