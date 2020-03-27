Gov. Ducey announces $5M in rental assistance for Arizonans

article

Governor Doug Ducey announced Friday that 5 million dollars in funding will now be available to help Arizonans struggling to pay rent after the state's unemployment rate surged in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a news release from his office.

The money is part of the Arizona Department of Housing's new Rental Eviction Prevention Assistance Program, which is meant to help people who have lost income from coronavirus closures with monthly rent assistance.

The program will be launched on Monday, March 30. The money will be made available to households whose primary residence is a rental unit in Arizona and for those who have reduced income from the viral outbreak, with some exceptions.

Last Tuesday, Ducey issued an executive order delaying evictions for renters impacted by the virus.