Granddaughter fights to find killer of her grandfather 35 years later

Thirty-five years after a man was found shot to death, his family is speaking out, hoping that new technology will help solve the cold case.

What we know:

In the early hours of July 21, 1990, Manuel Jimenez visited a Denny’s near Broadway Road and Priest Drive in Tempe. It was the last place he was seen alive.

His granddaughter, Jessica Jimenez-Mapes, was just a few weeks away from her fourth birthday. She has a happy memory of her grandfather teaching her a trick, but her other memory is of the day he died.

"I just remember my mom being shocked," Jessica said. "She didn’t scream, but it was almost like she wasn’t able to."

Manuel was found shot to death several miles from the Denny's. A passerby reported his body on Oak Street in Phoenix, where there were once boarded-up apartment buildings. His car was found dumped less than a mile away.

New technology offers hope for cold case

Phoenix Police Detective Pete Salazar, who is now assigned to the case, said he has reviewed the details from top to bottom and is hopeful that new investigative tools not available in 1990 will help.

"Fingerprint has not produced any viable suspects. We’re now looking at all the physical evidence to see what we can compare to technological advances and see what we may be able to pull for some potential DNA testing," Salazar said.

While no likely killer has been revealed, Salazar said robbery is a potential motive.

"Staff at the Denny’s confirmed that he did have some money and cashed his paycheck that day," Salazar said.

The detective also believes the killer was familiar with the area.

"Based on my analysis of the case, the killer knew the area. He knew to back in between these buildings, used the victim vehicle to leave the area, and dump it in the same vicinity," Salazar said.

It is unknown if the killer knew Manuel.

Questions left unanswered

Jessica said her grandfather was a provider and a protector for her family. Now, she is hoping to provide answers to her loved ones regarding his death.

"It’s just been this weird, dark question mark that just hangs over us," Jessica said. "For me, I’m the person that, if I don’t have answers, I’m going to do everything I can to find them, no matter what the situation is, and I’m like, 35 years of no answers. We’ve got to do something about that."

What you can do:

The reward for information leading to an arrest is now at $2,000. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Callers can remain anonymous.