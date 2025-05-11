Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, White Mountains, Grand Canyon Country, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 8:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Hamas says it will release U.S. hostage; tree trimmer dies | Nightly Roundup

Published  May 11, 2025 7:53pm MST
From Hamas saying it'll release U.S. hostage Edan Alexander, to a tree trimmer in Phoenix dying after a 50-foot rescue, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Tree trimmer dies after being rescued from 50-foot palm tree in Phoenix

Tree trimmer dies after being rescued from 50-foot palm tree in Phoenix
Tree trimmer dies after being rescued from 50-foot palm tree in Phoenix

A Phoenix tree trimmer who was rescued from 50 feet above on May 10 has died from his injuries, his family says on GoFundMe.

2. Man dies in Pinal County while hiking Wave Cave Trail

Man dies in Pinal County while hiking Wave Cave Trail
Man dies in Pinal County while hiking Wave Cave Trail

A man died while hiking on the Wave Cave Trail on Sunday following a medical emergency, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said.

3. Driver hurt in Goodyear road rage shooting, DPS says

Driver hurt in Goodyear road rage shooting, DPS says
Driver hurt in Goodyear road rage shooting, DPS says

Arizona DPS says a driver was hurt in a road rage shooting on I-10 in Goodyear early Sunday morning.

4. Hamas says it will release American hostage Edan Alexander

Hamas says it will release American hostage Edan Alexander
Hamas says it will release American hostage Edan Alexander

Edan Alexander, a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen, has been held captive in Gaza since the October 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel.

5. Trump to accept 747 from Qatar to use as Air Force One, reports say

Trump to accept 747 from Qatar to use as Air Force One, reports say
Trump to accept 747 from Qatar to use as Air Force One, reports say

President Trump will reportedly accept a luxury 747 jumbo jet from Qatar’s royal family and use it as Air Force One, raising serious ethical questions, multiple reports say.

