Hamas says it will release U.S. hostage; tree trimmer dies | Nightly Roundup

From Hamas saying it'll release U.S. hostage Edan Alexander, to a tree trimmer in Phoenix dying after a 50-foot rescue, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Tree trimmer dies after being rescued from 50-foot palm tree in Phoenix
A Phoenix tree trimmer who was rescued from 50 feet above on May 10 has died from his injuries, his family says on GoFundMe.
2. Man dies in Pinal County while hiking Wave Cave Trail
A man died while hiking on the Wave Cave Trail on Sunday following a medical emergency, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said.
3. Driver hurt in Goodyear road rage shooting, DPS says
Arizona DPS says a driver was hurt in a road rage shooting on I-10 in Goodyear early Sunday morning.
4. Hamas says it will release American hostage Edan Alexander
Edan Alexander, a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen, has been held captive in Gaza since the October 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel.
5. Trump to accept 747 from Qatar to use as Air Force One, reports say
President Trump will reportedly accept a luxury 747 jumbo jet from Qatar’s royal family and use it as Air Force One, raising serious ethical questions, multiple reports say.