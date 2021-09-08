TCA: ‘Ted Lasso’ star Hannah Waddingham joins FOX comedy ‘Krapopolis’

article

Today, FOX announced the regular series cast for "Krapopolis," a new animated comedy series from Emmy-winning creator Dan Harmon — and it’s quite a lineup.

Hannah Waddingham, a current Emmy nominee for the buzzy Apple TV+ comedy "Ted Lasso," will be joined by fellow funny people Richard Ayoade ("The IT Crowd"), Matt Berry ("What We Do in The Shadows"), Pam Murphy("Mapleworth Murders") and Duncan Trussell ("The Midnight Gospel").

Watch: Richard Ayoade in "Travel Man: 48 Hours In..."

Harmon, the creator and executive producer of the groundbreaking sitcom "Community," is also the co-creator of "Rick & Morty." Writer/producer/animator Jordan Young will serve as showrunner, under Harmon’s guiding eye.

About ‘Krapopolis’

"Krapopolis" follows "a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other."

Beloved British comedian Ayoade voices Tyrannis, the mortal son of a goddess who serves as "the benevolent King of Krapopolis trying to make do in a city that lives up to its name." Waddingham, an Emmy nominee for her role as Rebecca on "Ted Lasso," plays Tyrannis’ mother Deliria, "goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices." In a family "forged in patricide and infidelity," Tyrannis is, per a press release, "the trashy one."

Berry plays Shlub, Tyrannis’ father. Shlub is "a mantitaur (half centaur [horse + human], half manticore [lion + human + scorpion])," which is quite a starting point. Berry is best known stateside for his role on FX’s critically acclaimed comedy "What We Do in the Shadows," from creators Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi.

Related: Welcome to September: Here's what's new (and free) on Tubi

Murphy and Trussell voice Tyrannis’ half-sister (Deliria’s daughter by a cyclops) and half-brother (the offspring of Shlub and a mermaid) respectively.

The series will be wholly owned and financed by FOX Entertainment. Bento Box Entertainment will serve as the animation studio.

This station is owned by the FOX Corporation.

‘Krapopolis,’ Blockchain and NFTs

"Krapopolis" breaks ground as the first series to move forward under FOX’s broadcast direct model. But that’s not the only advancement associated with the series.

FOX also announced that "Krapopolis" will serve as "the first-ever animated series curated entirely on the Blockchain, as FOX and Bento Box enter the NFT business." Per a press release:

"Krapopolis" is slated to premiere in 2022.

About Tubi: Tubi has more than 35,000 movies and television series from over 250 content partners, including every major studio, in addition to the largest offering of free live local and national news channels in streaming. The platform gives fans of entertainment, news and sports an easy way to discover new content that is available completely free.

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and soon on Hisense TVs globally. Consumers can also watch Tubi content on the web at http://www.tubi.tv/ .

Tubi is owned by the FOX Corporation.

Advertisement