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Crews continue to battle Hazen Fire; head-on crash sends 9 to the hospital | Nightly Roundup

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Published  May 3, 2026 6:46pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
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PHOENIX - Latest on the Hazen Fire that is burning in the West Valley; UTV and pickup truck involved in head-on crash; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, May 3, 2026.

1. Latest on the Hazen Fire

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Hazen Fire: Crews still working to contain fast-moving blaze in the Buckeye area
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Hazen Fire: Crews still working to contain fast-moving blaze in the Buckeye area

Crews are still battling a brush fire that has burned 558 acres of land as of the afternoon of May 3.

2. Head-on crash sends 9 to the hospital

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9 hospitalized after crash involving pickup truck and UTV
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9 hospitalized after crash involving pickup truck and UTV

Nine people were taken to the hospital, according to Peoria Fire-Medical officials, following a crash involving a truck and a UTV.

3. Cruise ship virus outbreak turns deadly

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Hantavirus outbreak on cruise ship kills 3 people, others sickened
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Hantavirus outbreak on cruise ship kills 3 people, others sickened

A hantavirus outbreak was suspected of killing three people and sickening at least three others on a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean this weekend, according to world health officials.

4. What is ‘Ozempic breath’?

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'Ozempic breath' sparks questions as users report strange side effect
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'Ozempic breath' sparks questions as users report strange side effect

Those taking GLP-1 medications for diabetes and weight loss often experience gastrointestinal symptoms, but some lesser-known side effects have also been reported.

5. A higher minimum wage?

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Federal minimum wage could reach $25: What to know
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Federal minimum wage could reach $25: What to know

A coalition of more than 100 labor, civil rights, and advocacy groups is backing new federal legislation to raise the minimum wage to $25 an hour.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 5/3/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 5/3/26

We're expecting cooler temperatures early next week. We're also expecting some big changes to our weather next week.

Get the Full Forecast

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