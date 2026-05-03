Crews continue to battle Hazen Fire; head-on crash sends 9 to the hospital | Nightly Roundup

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Latest on the Hazen Fire that is burning in the West Valley; UTV and pickup truck involved in head-on crash; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, May 3, 2026.

1. Latest on the Hazen Fire

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2. Head-on crash sends 9 to the hospital

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3. Cruise ship virus outbreak turns deadly

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4. What is ‘Ozempic breath’?

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5. A higher minimum wage?

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