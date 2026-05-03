Crews continue to battle Hazen Fire; head-on crash sends 9 to the hospital | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - Latest on the Hazen Fire that is burning in the West Valley; UTV and pickup truck involved in head-on crash; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, May 3, 2026.
1. Latest on the Hazen Fire
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Crews are still battling a brush fire that has burned 558 acres of land as of the afternoon of May 3.
2. Head-on crash sends 9 to the hospital
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Nine people were taken to the hospital, according to Peoria Fire-Medical officials, following a crash involving a truck and a UTV.
3. Cruise ship virus outbreak turns deadly
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A hantavirus outbreak was suspected of killing three people and sickening at least three others on a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean this weekend, according to world health officials.
4. What is ‘Ozempic breath’?
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Those taking GLP-1 medications for diabetes and weight loss often experience gastrointestinal symptoms, but some lesser-known side effects have also been reported.
5. A higher minimum wage?
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A coalition of more than 100 labor, civil rights, and advocacy groups is backing new federal legislation to raise the minimum wage to $25 an hour.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
We're expecting cooler temperatures early next week. We're also expecting some big changes to our weather next week.
Get the Full Forecast