Arizona weather forecast: Valley should see triple-digit heat soon

The Brief Phoenix saw a high of 98°F on Sunday. Wind gusts reached 30 mph at times in town. Higher wind gusts were reported in other parts of the state. We're expecting triple-digit temperatures late next week.



Sunday was a hot and windy day for the Valley. Temperatures climbed to 98 degrees in Phoenix, and winds gusted up to around 30 mph. Northern Arizona saw similar wind gusts, and a few higher gusts, like a 45 mph gust in Kingman!

Tonight:

Tonight will cool to 72 degrees in the Valley, under partly cloudy skies. Monday will be a mostly cloudy day across Arizona, and temperatures will cool to around 86 degrees in the Valley. Winds will gust up to around 20 mph throughout the day.

There will be a chance for light showers during the late evening and overnight hours, especially in the east Valley. The rain chance will be even higher for Pinal County, and the mountains of eastern Arizona.

Monday:

The winds will be breezy on Monday, but not quite as gusty as today. There is also a cool down on the way for the start of the new work week.

The Valley and southern Arizona will see the chance for rain through Tuesday morning. The mountains of northeast AZ will see the rain chance through Tuesday evening.

Looking Ahead:

Temperatures will be even cooler on Tuesday, and the Valley will see a high of 80. The rest of the week will warm back up, and temperatures will return to 100s by next weekend.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)