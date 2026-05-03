Expand / Collapse search

Seen on TV: May 3

By
Published  May 3, 2026 7:00am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Sunday, May 3, 2026

Guardian Law Group Scholarship

Horse & Hyde

J. Alexander's Chandler

Los Sombreros

Cactus Flower Florists

Horse & Hyde Uptown

J. Alexander’s 

Soul Fire Tacos

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews