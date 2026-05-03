Seen on TV: May 3
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Sunday, May 3, 2026
Guardian Law Group Scholarship
- For Arizona students impacted by the criminal justice system
- https://GuardianLawAZ.com/scholarship
Horse & Hyde
J. Alexander's Chandler
- 7111 W. Ray Rd.
- Chandler, AZ 85226
- https://www.jalexanders.com
Los Sombreros
- 2534 N. Scottsdale Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85257
- https://www.lossombreros.com
Cactus Flower Florists
- Locations in Scottsdale, Chandler, Carefree
- https://www.cactusflower.com
Horse & Hyde Uptown
- 100 E. Camelback Rd. #150
- Phoenix, AZ 85012
- https://horseandhyde.com
J. Alexander’s
- 7111 W. Ray Rd.
- Chandler, AZ 85226
- https://www.jalexanders.com
Soul Fire Tacos
- 15111 N. Hayden Rd., #120
- Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- 480-454-2490
- https://www.soulfiretacos.com