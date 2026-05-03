Seen on TV: May 3

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Sunday, May 3, 2026

Guardian Law Group Scholarship

For Arizona students impacted by the criminal justice system

https://GuardianLawAZ.com/scholarship

Horse & Hyde

J. Alexander's Chandler

7111 W. Ray Rd.

Chandler, AZ 85226

https://www.jalexanders.com

Los Sombreros

2534 N. Scottsdale Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85257

https://www.lossombreros.com

Cactus Flower Florists

Locations in Scottsdale, Chandler, Carefree

https://www.cactusflower.com

Horse & Hyde Uptown

100 E. Camelback Rd. #150

Phoenix, AZ 85012

https://horseandhyde.com

J. Alexander’s

7111 W. Ray Rd.

Chandler, AZ 85226

https://www.jalexanders.com

Soul Fire Tacos

15111 N. Hayden Rd., #120

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

480-454-2490

https://www.soulfiretacos.com

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