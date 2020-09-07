Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
6
High Wind Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 8:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead NRA/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until WED 12:00 AM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ, Central Deserts
Wind Advisory
from TUE 6:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley

High school football teams begin practice after meeting COVID-19 guidelines with hopes for games in October

By
Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix

High school football teams begin practice after meeting COVID-19 guidelines with hopes for games in October

The teams are practicing, but with no contact plays to stay safe.

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Many high school football players spent their Labor Day at practice on Sept. 7, marking the first day on the field as a team in months during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes after the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) voted to allow practices to start up again.

Chandler High School's football team was just one of the dozens of teams that returned and the players were thrilled to be back out on the field even though it was incredibly hot and a holiday.

The players say it's worth it to be back out on the field with their teammates. “I missed being with my team,' one player said, another saying, "It is very important to us."

Players like Jeremiah Tyler and Tevai Nuineher say they've been itching to get back to playing and to have camaraderie with their teammates again.

"Just coming out on the field with the boys when we go to practice, we are serious but we still have fun," Nuineher says.

Tyler says, “It means a lot because COVID really set the tone. A lot of pros and cons but just being with the team while being safe and smart is a good thing."

Of course, there are COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

“Teams are allowed conditioning drills, tackle sleds, individual drills. Not quite there yet for one-on-one contact or contact drills. That will hopefully come soon," explained Seth Polansky, sports information coordinator.

The team's head coach explains the safety protocols in place.

“We check the kids in every day. They wear gloves, everyone has a gator," said Rick Garretson, head coach.

The AIA says there's still some concern as they're not meeting the metrics in order to play games, but they are hoping the downward trend in the state continues so they can play come Oct. 2.