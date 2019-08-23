High school students raising money to help Buckeye police get new K-9 officer

Bento has been a police dog with Buckeye police for five years.

"He is a patrol and narcotics certified dog," Officer Zac Smalley said.

His handler, Officer Smalley, says it's time for Bento to retire.

"My partner, he’s going on 9-years-old next year," he said. "He’s slated for retirement here shortly. I’m looking at October getting a new dog from the Netherlands."

A new K-9, while worth his weight in gold, according to the officer, won't come cheap so students at Youngker High, specifically members of Hands 4 Paws, are pitching in.

"Last year, we bought a kevlar vest for Cliff and the challenge was kind of thrown that, 'hey, you know you got the best. Can you get a dog? Sure,'" she said. "The kids were like, 'let’s go, Miss B., we can do it.'"

Special education teacher Marie Buquicchio also heads up the Hands 4 Paws club.

The students are excited for the challenge to help their local police department.

"They do a lot to help protect the schools, towns and cities and everyone, so they need also to help," one student said.

The goal is to raise $20-to-25,000 to help offset the cost of the new K-9, his ballistics vest and also donate to local shelters.

The team will raise funds through the school year.

