Homeowners yell 'have him die somewhere else' as hero lawn care worker tries to save man's life

By FOX 5 NY Staff
A lawn care worker named Tony is being called a hero. (Palm Beach Sheriff's Office)

PALM BEACH, Fla. - Police are calling a Florida lawn care worker a hero after saving a man's life despite allegedly being yelled at by homeowners to do it somewhere else.

It happened Monday in Palm Beach County.

Tony was walking to work when he saw a man in a car having a serious seizure.

Without thinking, he ran up to the rolling car and grabbed the fender to try and stop it from rolling down the street further. It ran over Tony’s foot, but thankfully he had steel-toed boots on.

The car finally stopped on a lawn, but the windows were up and the doors locked. The driver was convulsing and was in terrible shape, according to the sheriff's office.

Tony screamed for help, asking and begging for someone to help. The owners of the house where the car stopped allegedly yelled, "Get off our lawn" and "Get the man out of here.  Have him die somewhere else."

Tony quickly realized he knew where the injured man lived. He ran down the street to their house, was able to get his wife, and they called 911.

The man called the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office to ask for Tony’s phone number.  The man said, "I want to talk to Tony. He saved my life."

Wednesday, the grateful man and his wife went and found Tony, and gave him a hug.