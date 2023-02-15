Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
7
Hard Freeze Warning
from WED 11:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 12:00 PM MST, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area
Hard Freeze Warning
from WED 9:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Dripping Springs
Freeze Warning
from WED 11:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Wind Advisory
until WED 11:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Houston mother robbed: Police search for suspect caught on video

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

Houston mom robbed in driveway, police searching for suspect

Houston police are searching for a suspect who robbed a mother as she was getting her baby out of her car. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS. (VIDEO: Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON - Houston police shared video of the terrifying moment a Houston mother was robbed while getting her baby out of her car. They are asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible.

According to police, the robbery occurred around 8:20 p.m. Jan. 15 in the 5500 block of Ariel.

MORE: Family members questioned by police after locating their stolen pickup, getting into shootout

Police say the woman had just pulled into the driveway of a home and was getting her young child out of the car when an armed suspect came up behind her. She told police that the suspect had a handgun and demanded her property.

Video shows the woman putting down the baby's car seat and handing over her backpack and cell phone.

According to police, the suspect then got into the driver’s seat of a car and sped off.

MORE: Houston rapper who sex trafficked teenage girls sentenced to nearly 30 years

f0c06eda-vlcsnap-2023-02-15-10h36m44s147.jpg

Houston police are asking for the public's help to identify a robbery suspect.

The suspect is described only as a Black male, wearing a black hoodie, black pants and white Adidas shoes. Police say he got into a white four-door sedan with a black rear bumper and black right front quarter panel.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers directly at 713-222-TIPS (8477).