Human remains found during road construction work outside Tucson

Published  June 13, 2025 10:22am MST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Unidentified human remains were found on June 12 in Pima County.
    • The remains were found by crews doing road work near Twin Peaks and Silverbell Roads.
    • Detectives are investigating the incident.

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. - Crews working on road construction made a grim discovery on Thursday outside of Tucson.

What we know:

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says human remains were found on June 12 during construction work on a major road-widening project near Twin Peaks and Silverbell Roads.

"Preliminary information indicates the remains were located on private property recently acquired by the Town of Marana," the sheriff's department said.

What we don't know:

The remains have not been identified.

What's next:

Construction work in the area has been suspended amid an ongoing investigation by detectives.

The public should avoid the area.

Map of where the remains were found

The Source

  • Information for this story was provided by the Pima County Sheriff's Department in a news release.

