Hundreds cycle in ‘Fitness for the Cure’ to fight cancer

Across many health clubs Sunday, hundreds cycled for two hours to raise money to fight cancer at the 10th Annual Fitness for the Cure.

For 10 years they've peddled. They cycle for a reason, to find a cure.

"It's high energy, very enthusiastic participation," said Dr. Michael Berens with the Translational Genomics Research Institute. "This room is filled with energy and passionate people that are riding for people that they love."

Sunday at Village Health Club and Spa they raised money for the Translational Genomics Research Institute.

Dr. Michael Berens says with this money they can fight cancer.

"It goes straight into the research program for us to make new insights into human cancer and ways to early detect that disease but also treat it," said Dr. Berens.

He says the funding from this event over the years has already helped.

"The initial results for some of the cancers we work on truly is spectacular, the tumors are melting away," said Dr. Berens.

Jill McMahon says everyone stays focused.

"It's not just getting exercise today, it's working hard for a cause," said Jill McMahon with Village Health Club and Spa. "It's 45 minutes or 75 minutes, when you're exhausted, you're going to keep riding as hard as you can because you know that there are people that can't ride. It's pulling the community together to say let's rally, raise funds, let's learn what the research is and let's put it to work and make a difference for local people.