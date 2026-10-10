Husband in custody after pregnant wife found dead in Vail home, deputies say

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from SUN 5:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Plateau
9
Wind Advisory
from SUN 8:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Southeast Gila County, West Pinal County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs, Tonopah Desert, Superior, East Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, New River Mesa, Northwest Valley, Cave Creek/New River, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, Mazatzal Mountains, Aguila Valley, Gila Bend, Northwest Pinal County, Tonto Basin, Globe/Miami, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale
Wind Advisory
from SUN 2:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Parker Valley, Central La Paz
Wind Advisory
from SUN 7:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Wind Advisory
from SUN 2:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Wind Advisory
from SUN 9:00 AM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from SUN 8:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Kaibab Plateau, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Grand Canyon Country
Flood Watch
until MON 5:00 AM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County
Flood Watch
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Plateau

Husband in custody after pregnant wife found dead in Vail home, deputies say

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 10, 2026 4:06 PM MST
Published October 10, 2026 4:06 PM MST

The Brief

    • A pregnant woman was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound at a home near Houghton and Sahuarita roads in Vail following a domestic disturbance report on Friday night.
    • Deputies detained 49-year-old Joseph Clark as he was leaving the scene, and his 39-year-old wife, Noelle Clark, was identified as the victim.
    • Two uninjured children, ages 2 and 5, were rescued from the home and placed in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety while the investigation continues.

VAIL, Ariz. - A pregnant wife is dead, and her husband is behind bars, following a domestic disturbance at a Tucson-area home on Friday night.

What we know:

The Pima County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home near Houghton and Sahuarita roads in Vail at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 9. Once at the home, deputies saw 49-year-old Joseph Clark leaving the home and detained him. 

Inside, a woman, later identified as 39-year-old Noelle Clark and the wife of Joseph, was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound. 

Two children, ages 2 and 5, were also found inside the home, but were not injured. Noelle was also pregnant at the time of her death. 

The kids have since been in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety. 

What we don't know:

The events leading up to the death of Noelle Clark were not released. 

What's next:

This remains an active investigation. 

Map of the nearby area of the domestic disturbance incident. 

The Source: Information in this report was provided by the Pima County Sheriff's Office.

Crime and Public SafetyPima CountyNews