Husband in custody after pregnant wife found dead in Vail home, deputies say

The Brief A pregnant woman was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound at a home near Houghton and Sahuarita roads in Vail following a domestic disturbance report on Friday night. Deputies detained 49-year-old Joseph Clark as he was leaving the scene, and his 39-year-old wife, Noelle Clark, was identified as the victim. Two uninjured children, ages 2 and 5, were rescued from the home and placed in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety while the investigation continues.



A pregnant wife is dead, and her husband is behind bars, following a domestic disturbance at a Tucson-area home on Friday night.

What we know:

The Pima County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home near Houghton and Sahuarita roads in Vail at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 9. Once at the home, deputies saw 49-year-old Joseph Clark leaving the home and detained him.

Inside, a woman, later identified as 39-year-old Noelle Clark and the wife of Joseph, was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

Two children, ages 2 and 5, were also found inside the home, but were not injured. Noelle was also pregnant at the time of her death.

The kids have since been in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.

What we don't know:

The events leading up to the death of Noelle Clark were not released.

What's next:

This remains an active investigation.

Map of the nearby area of the domestic disturbance incident.