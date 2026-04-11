Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise
4
Wind Advisory
from SUN 9:00 AM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Wind Advisory
from SUN 8:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Mountains, Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts

ICE office coming to AZ city; Valley records 1st 2026 heat death | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  April 11, 2026 6:07pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - From a division of ICE signing a lease for an office space in northern Arizona, to the Valley recording its first heat-related death in 2026, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, April 11, 2026.

1. New ICE office in northern Arizona

Featured

ICE secures office lease in Flagstaff, city officials confirm
article

ICE secures office lease in Flagstaff, city officials confirm

ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) division has signed a lease for office space in Flagstaff.

2. More than 200 riders unite for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People

Featured

Community riders honor Missing and Murdered Indigenous People
article

Community riders honor Missing and Murdered Indigenous People

More than 200 riders traveled from Chandler to Scottsdale for the 4th annual Thunderbird Throttle charity motorcycle ride.

3. Iran war: Negotiators look to extend ceasefire deal as war enters 7th week

Featured

Iran war latest: 2 US warships transit Strait of Hormuz
article

Iran war latest: 2 US warships transit Strait of Hormuz

Two U.S. war ships transited the Strait of Hormuz Saturday ahead of their mine-clearing operation as ceasefire talks were underway with Vice President JD Vance in Pakistan.

4. Country Thunders roars on Day 3

Country Thunder roars on Day 3 in Arizona

Country Thunder roars on Day 3 in Arizona

Fun times and country music continue in Florence, Arizona for the third day of Country Thunder. FOX 10's Megan Spector checks out the food, dancing, and live music on display. 

5. First heat death of the year recorded in Maricopa County

First heat death of the year recorded in Maricopa County

First heat death of the year recorded in Maricopa County

Officials confirmed the first heat-related death of 2026 to be an older man, as the Valley is already seeing dangerous summer weather.

A look at your weather

Evening Weather Forecast - 4/11/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 4/11/26

Saturday was an above-average day in the Valley, with highs reaching 92 degrees. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on the falling temperatures and rain chances over the next few days.

Get the Full Forecast

Nightly RoundupArizonaNews