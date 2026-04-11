ICE office coming to AZ city; Valley records 1st 2026 heat death | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From a division of ICE signing a lease for an office space in northern Arizona, to the Valley recording its first heat-related death in 2026, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, April 11, 2026.
1. New ICE office in northern Arizona
Featured
ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) division has signed a lease for office space in Flagstaff.
2. More than 200 riders unite for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People
Featured
More than 200 riders traveled from Chandler to Scottsdale for the 4th annual Thunderbird Throttle charity motorcycle ride.
3. Iran war: Negotiators look to extend ceasefire deal as war enters 7th week
Featured
Two U.S. war ships transited the Strait of Hormuz Saturday ahead of their mine-clearing operation as ceasefire talks were underway with Vice President JD Vance in Pakistan.
4. Country Thunders roars on Day 3
Fun times and country music continue in Florence, Arizona for the third day of Country Thunder. FOX 10's Megan Spector checks out the food, dancing, and live music on display.
5. First heat death of the year recorded in Maricopa County
Officials confirmed the first heat-related death of 2026 to be an older man, as the Valley is already seeing dangerous summer weather.
A look at your weather
Saturday was an above-average day in the Valley, with highs reaching 92 degrees. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on the falling temperatures and rain chances over the next few days.
Get the Full Forecast