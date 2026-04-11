ICE office coming to AZ city; Valley records 1st 2026 heat death | Nightly Roundup

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From a division of ICE signing a lease for an office space in northern Arizona, to the Valley recording its first heat-related death in 2026, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, April 11, 2026.

1. New ICE office in northern Arizona

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2. More than 200 riders unite for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People

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3. Iran war: Negotiators look to extend ceasefire deal as war enters 7th week

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4. Country Thunders roars on Day 3

5. First heat death of the year recorded in Maricopa County

A look at your weather

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