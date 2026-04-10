Arizona weather forecast: West Coast storm system bringing cooler temps, rain chances to the state

The Brief Friday in Phoenix will be another warm day with a high in the 90s. A new weather system arriving this weekend will bring gusty winds and a slight chance of rain to the Valley. Highs will drop to the 80s this weekend, with a possible high in the 70s early next week.



We're tracking changes in the days ahead.

On Friday:

A storm system whirls up against the West Coast, outside northern Arizona, today. As it shifts inland, it merges into a secondary system over the weekend. These two areas of low pressure are dragging mild air, and plenty of moisture, over the west and southwest... including Arizona!

As a result of this shifting weather pattern, our forecast undergoes some big changes. The high temperature forecast begins a decline on Friday and continues to drop through early next week. The forecast high for Friday afternoon is still warm, but caps around 93 degrees in the Valley. Friday will be mostly cloudy to begin, but clouds break and sunshine pushes through in the afternoon. It will also be a bit breezy in Phoenix and low-end windy in northern Arizona. Today, there is a low chance of showers for eastern Arizona and a sprinkle is possible in northern Arizona.

This Weekend:

As additional moisture filters into the upper atmosphere this weekend, there's a brief chance for passing showers around the state overnight into Saturday morning. Then, the rest of the day we'll see clearing conditions and slightly cooler temperatures. The forecast high caps in the upper 80s in Phoenix on Saturday. It will also turn fairly windy with gusts of 20-30 mph in Phoenix and 30-40 mph in Flagstaff.

Heading into Sunday, clouds will scatter overhead again. It appears fairly dry on Sunday, but it will turn windy again. The forecast high slips to 84 in Phoenix.

Next Week:

By Monday, the area of low pressure over California will quickly move inland and pass Arizona to the north. Depending on how quickly it moves, and how far from Arizona it passes, we'll see an uptick in rain chances around the state. For now, it appears the best chance will yet again be over northern/eastern Arizona. The Valley will have around a 10% - 20% chance lingering into Monday night. The forecast drops to 78 in Phoenix on Monday before rebounding to 80 on Tuesday.

It will remain windy around Arizona early next week, as well.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.