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Shooting at Mesa Target leaves at least 1 hurt

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Published  May 24, 2026 9:01 PM MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • One person was shot and hospitalized following an isolated incident between two people at a Mesa Target on Sunday.
    • The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.
    • Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public while the store remains closed for the investigation.

MESA, Ariz. - At least one person was hurt in a shooting at a Target in Mesa on Sunday evening, according to police. 

What we know:

Officers responded to the shooting at the Target located at 1525 S. Power Rd. just before 8 p.m. on May 24.

"Preliminary information indicates the shooting was an isolated incident involving two individuals inside the store," police said.

One person was shot and taken to a nearby hospital while "conscious and breathing."

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. Officers do not believe there is a threat to the public. 

What we don't know:

The suspect and motive of the shooting is unknown. The victim's identity was not released.

What's next:

This is an ongoing investigation. The Target was closed for the rest of the evening. 

Map of the area.

The Source: Mesa Police Department

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