Shooting at Mesa Target leaves at least 1 hurt

The Brief One person was shot and hospitalized following an isolated incident between two people at a Mesa Target on Sunday. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public while the store remains closed for the investigation.



At least one person was hurt in a shooting at a Target in Mesa on Sunday evening, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded to the shooting at the Target located at 1525 S. Power Rd. just before 8 p.m. on May 24.

"Preliminary information indicates the shooting was an isolated incident involving two individuals inside the store," police said.

One person was shot and taken to a nearby hospital while "conscious and breathing."

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. Officers do not believe there is a threat to the public.

What we don't know:

The suspect and motive of the shooting is unknown. The victim's identity was not released.

What's next:

This is an ongoing investigation. The Target was closed for the rest of the evening.

Map of the area.