Shooting at Mesa Target leaves at least 1 hurt
MESA, Ariz. - At least one person was hurt in a shooting at a Target in Mesa on Sunday evening, according to police.
What we know:
Officers responded to the shooting at the Target located at 1525 S. Power Rd. just before 8 p.m. on May 24.
"Preliminary information indicates the shooting was an isolated incident involving two individuals inside the store," police said.
One person was shot and taken to a nearby hospital while "conscious and breathing."
The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. Officers do not believe there is a threat to the public.
What we don't know:
The suspect and motive of the shooting is unknown. The victim's identity was not released.
What's next:
This is an ongoing investigation. The Target was closed for the rest of the evening.
Map of the area.
The Source: Mesa Police Department