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Bar shooting leads to murder-suicide; shots fired at East Valley Target l Morning News Brief

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Published  May 25, 2026 10:04 AM MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
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The Morning News Brief on Monday, May 25, 2026. (KSAZ-TV; Getty Images)

From a shooting spree that left two children dead in Phoenix to shots fired at an East Valley Target store, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 25.

1. Children shot and killed in Phoenix

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Children, suspect killed in apparent murder-suicide at Phoenix home: PD
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Children, suspect killed in apparent murder-suicide at Phoenix home: PD

An apparent murder-suicide left two children and a suspect dead early Monday morning at a home near 47th Avenue and Bell Road, police said.

2. Shooting investigation at East Valley Target

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Shooting at Mesa Target leaves at least 1 hurt
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Shooting at Mesa Target leaves at least 1 hurt

One person was shot and hospitalized following an isolated incident between two people at a Mesa Target on Sunday.

3. "They think the rules don't apply to them"

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Chair-hogging wars heat up as cruise travelers use sneaky tactics amid crackdowns
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Chair-hogging wars heat up as cruise travelers use sneaky tactics amid crackdowns

Chair hogging has long been a problem on major cruise lines, and now a few popular companies are cracking down on the tactic.

4. Rest in peace

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Doug McCain, John McCain’s son, dead at 66
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Doug McCain, John McCain’s son, dead at 66

Doug McCain, the eldest son of the late Sen. John McCain, has died suddenly at 66.

5. Potentially catastrophic chemical explosion

Garden Grove chemical leak triggers massive evacuations

Garden Grove chemical leak triggers massive evacuations

A state of emergency is declared in California as a leaking chemical tank forces thousands to evacuate. FOX 10's Ron Hoon has the details.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/25/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/25/26

Memorial Day will be sunny and warm in the Valley with a high near 98 degrees.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews