Bar shooting leads to murder-suicide; shots fired at East Valley Target l Morning News Brief

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From a shooting spree that left two children dead in Phoenix to shots fired at an East Valley Target store, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 25.

1. Children shot and killed in Phoenix

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2. Shooting investigation at East Valley Target

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3. "They think the rules don't apply to them"

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4. Rest in peace

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5. Potentially catastrophic chemical explosion

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