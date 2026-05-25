Bar shooting leads to murder-suicide; shots fired at East Valley Target l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Monday, May 25, 2026. (KSAZ-TV; Getty Images)
From a shooting spree that left two children dead in Phoenix to shots fired at an East Valley Target store, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 25.
1. Children shot and killed in Phoenix
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An apparent murder-suicide left two children and a suspect dead early Monday morning at a home near 47th Avenue and Bell Road, police said.
2. Shooting investigation at East Valley Target
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One person was shot and hospitalized following an isolated incident between two people at a Mesa Target on Sunday.
3. "They think the rules don't apply to them"
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Chair hogging has long been a problem on major cruise lines, and now a few popular companies are cracking down on the tactic.
4. Rest in peace
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Doug McCain, the eldest son of the late Sen. John McCain, has died suddenly at 66.
5. Potentially catastrophic chemical explosion
A state of emergency is declared in California as a leaking chemical tank forces thousands to evacuate. FOX 10's Ron Hoon has the details.
A look at today's weather
Memorial Day will be sunny and warm in the Valley with a high near 98 degrees.
Click here for full forecast